Nigerian youngster Ayra Starr marked her 21st birthday on Wednesday, June 14, and it was a special moment for her

However, a video from Ayra Starr's childhood has emerged as she was seen showing off her dance moves

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred reactions from many of Ayra Starr's fans and followers

Mavin songster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, received heartwarming messages from her fans and followers as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, June 14.

However, it got entertaining after an Instagram user identified as @aimiuwu_saf shared an adorable childhood video of the singer online.

Ayra Starr's dance video leaves many talking. Credit: @ayrastarr @aimiuwu_saf

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Ayra Starr was seen showcasing some energetic dance moves as a young child with the same charisma and talent she is known for today.

In the video's caption, @aimiuwu_saf wished Ayra Starr a happy birthday.

The caption read:

“Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️. Look what I found #sabi@21 #sabigirl #birthday #archives.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr's childhood video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ayrastarr:

"."

n.i.f.e.m.i____:

"I just know she was the one winning all the Barbie’s and pencil cases at dancing competitions “is she the winner?? YES!!” sabi girl sinceee the beginning ."

ruthany_official:

"That her waist whining no be today o."

itidamilola:

"Nah she dey always win best dancer ."

aramide.xoxo:

"The moves has always been there Happy Birthday Star Girl @ayrastarr ❤️."

akinpelumi007:

"OMG. Ur baby girl forever❤️."

africanqueen.__:

"Happy birthday Sabi girl !"

jayykilo_:

"She sabi right from time."

akinpelumi007:

"@aimiuwu_saf u must have dug very deep for the tb. Ayrr."

thebwoyjosh:

"Una don disgrace my baby ."

aiyudu:

"Awwwwwww Happy Birthday Oyinkan."

Ayra Starr marks 21st birthday with sultry pictures

The Sability crooner turned 21 on June 14, 2023, and she took to social media to announce the great news to fans.

On her official Instagram page, the Mavin Records signee posted a series of lovely photos of herself vacationing in Barbados.

In the photos, she rocked an animal print chiffon halter top paired with a skirt made from the same animal print fabric.

Source: Legit.ng