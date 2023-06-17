Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her pastor, Jerry Eze, are now trending on social media after a lady called them out

The woman, Moji Danisa, took to Facebook to blast the pastor for sending money to Tonto Dikeh on her birthday

According to Danisa, the man of God needs to stay away from Nollywood drama queens, this sparked reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh’s name is now in the news after Pastor Jerry Eze’s birthday gift to her sparked heated reactions.

The movie star had clocked a year older on June 9, 2023, and she took to social media to reveal that the pastor had sent her some money.

According to Tonto, Jerry Eze shook her account balance by sending her a huge amount of money that she had no idea when it would finish.

Reactions as woman blasts Pastor Jerry Eze for sending money to Tonto Dikeh.

The caption of her now deleted post reads in part:

“I would love to appreciate my papa, my spiritual leader @realjerryeze, papa I can’t shouting, you shook my account balance… Eh pastor when will I finish this money, I am in awe. God bless you sir.

Please help me thank my Papa @realjerryeze oooo pastor you did dorime on my account.. I can’t even stop dancing. What God cannot do, does not exist.”

Woman blasts Pastor Jerry Eze for sending church offering to Tonto Dikeh as birthday gift

Shortly after Tonto made her appreciation post for her pastor, it trended online and sparked mixed reactions including one from a Facebook user named Moji Danisa.

Danisa warned the preacher to stay away from ‘Nollywood drama queens’. She also suggested that he sent the actress money the huge amount from the little offerings people dropped in church.

In her words:

“This is for you Pastor Jerry Eze. STAY AWAY FROM NOLLYWOOD DRAMA QUEENS. You sent money to this one for her birthday, I will still say allegedly because I nor wan believe, she don carry you enter social media say na substantial amount wey shake her bank account. Imagine! So all those small small donations and the big ones from those who truly believe in you na ...let me stop here, I don't want my hand to scratch me too much this morning. Nevertheless, this is a very simple advice. Thank you.”

Netizens react as woman blasts Jerry Eze for sending Tonto Dikeh money

The woman’s Facebook post soon went viral on other social media platforms and it sparked comments from netizens. Read some reactions below:

an_dreyah:

“Is this a secret? Something she said herself. Clout chaser, sharrap! The fact he is a pastor does not mean he does not have his personal funds. And it is possible she was exaggerating just to appreciate his kindness. Many people got to know about him through her, and do you know if she also invests in his ministry? Calling her ‘this one’.. envious cat.”

_luina4marvel:

“From a business point of view, Tonto deserves any amount Pastor Jerry gives her cause the way she uses her platform to talk about NSPPD is wow. Many people knew about him through her so we can call it advertisement fee. However since this is a spiritual matter, I no Sabi oh.”

Queenjey_abikwi:

“Any money Pastor spends is from tithe and offering? Wahala wahala wahala. Pastors are not allowed to have celebrity friends or what? What's all this rubbish? What kind of investigative journalism is this one abeg cos Tonto made a post to appreciate the Pastor. The other people she's been appreciating una no drag them, e reach Pastor turn everybody has turned journalist and adviser!!! Rest abeg!”

neemax:

“The earlier you realize pastors are human beings before they become anything else, the better it is for you… Did he assault anyone? Or did he go against the law?”

fhaiith_adams:

“This man makes a lot of money on YouTube.. why does everything have to do with tithe?? Did you pay any tithe to NSPPD?? ‍♀️‍♀️”

Shebasamson20:

“When Tonto was going to his Church, posting her service and also morning prayers, you said nothing... Now you get mouth wan yan rubbish because he sent her money... Do you know how many people he sends money to? Abi you judge based on the ones you see online????”

Tonto Dikeh's son prays for her

Tonto Dikeh celebrated her 38th birthday with lots of love and fun from her family, Legit.ng reported.

The single mother had taken to social media to flaunt the numerous gigantic cakes she received to mark her new age on Friday, June 9.

Tonto also shared a video of her son’s birthday wishes to her, which has since melted the hearts of netizens.

