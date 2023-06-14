Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga is in the news over her reaction to a fan’s show of love for her

The fan, Teekay, had gotten a tattoo of the movie star’s name on his arm to show her his appreciation

Sotayo simply reacted by saying, ‘it is well', and this caused a stir online as many netizens shared mixed feelings

Popular Nigerian actress Sotayo Gaga has caused a social media buzz over what she had to say to a fan who showed her love.

A fan named Mayowa Adeshina, aka Teekay, had taken to his Instagram page to share a photo of the actress alongside another photo of his arm with her name on it.

Actress Sotayo Gaga reacts as fan tattoos her name on his arm. Photos: @sotayogaga, @teekaychatta

Source: Instagram

Teekay had tattooed the name Sotayo on his arm and accompanied his post with a long caption where he expressed gratitude to the actress for helping him out in the past.

According to Teekay, it has been one year since the movie star made him and his family happy. He, however, did not share more details about what she had done for him.

He wrote:

“I will never stop thank you . E done clock one year Today is 12 of June that you make me and my family happy you rescue my mom life , if not God and you that time wetin I go talk now . My mom just finished call with me now and pray for you . I don't know how to thank you Dear God, I wanna take a minute, not to ask for anything from you. But simply to say help me continue bless @sotayogaga , I really appreciate you HRM.”

See his post below:

Sotayo Gaga reacts to fan who tattooed her name on his arm

It did not take long for the Nollywood actress to notice the fan’s appreciation post for her. The movie star proceeded to give a simple response. She wrote:

“It is well.”

Netizens speak on Sotayo Gaga’s reaction to fan’s tattoo of her name

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

soberdrunk8:

“He get the kain alert person go do you, you fit tattoo the person name and address for ur forehead so I nor too blame the guy.”

Idyynma:

“Awww Na only him know as e Dey do am.”

flora_flawa_:

“She’s sorry for him .”

ade_pejuh:

“He's just so grateful,maybe the lady helped with his mothers hospital bills.The response is too cold tho.”

ksolo_hitz:

“With all the accolades and tattoo na it is well the woman reply with. It is well my brother ”

db_naturals_:

“Omo the reply got me laughing so hard Woman dey speechless.”

everything_dearestb:

“Who never dey in dis guy position no understand,So u can laugh all you want,I pray more helpers locate him.”

Source: Legit.ng