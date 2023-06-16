Days after the popular actress painted her pages with photos of herself accompanying her hubby, Sen. Ned Nwoko, to his swearing-in, there seems to be fire on the mountain

Fans of the movie star have been on the pages of Ned Nwoko's third wife, Laila Charani, trolling her after she shared photos of herself and the senator attending a summit together

The striking thing for the fans of the actress was that the billionaire left their favourite in Nigeria and decided to attend an international summit Laila

The social media page of Laila Charani, the third wife of popular Nigerian politician and billionaire Ned Nwoko, has been turned into a trolling site.

The trolls and attacks rained down on the page have come chiefly from fans of the popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Reactions trail trending clip shared online by Ned Nwoko's 3rd wife, Laila, as the billionaire leaves Regina Daniels in Nigeria and travels out with Moroccan beauty. Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Many of the movie star's fans are angry that the billionaire politician would prefer to attend an international event without their fave and would instead go with Charani.

Recall that Ned Nwoko and Laila in 2022 were separated for a while and nearly filed for a divorce.

Some fans were angry with what they termed 'Regina is for local, Laila is for international'.

See Laila Charani's post noting that she attended an international summit with Ned Nwoko:

See some of the reactions that Laila's trip with Ned Nwoko stirred online

@miramiccreation:

"Why you no stand close to your husband?"

@nadinereyes645:

"Why are so many people im the comment section so Negative. Please you should stop bullying this Lady. She can do what ever she likes."

@lopedoe1:

"God bless you, Laila ❤️❤️ I love your dress , very elegant and beautiful. Keep your spot in your husband's life. You deserve it."

@jee8734:

"I hope your so called husband will post this photos too and write”my wife and I “with his full chest if Regina mama no go wipe am code."

@precious_okoruwa:

"You’re suffering in this marriage, you couldn’t stand close to your husband. Hmmm. Wahala dey ooh."

@ngozi09:

"Well done. I want to see you attend more public functions. God bless you both and keep your marriage❤️."

@jee8734:

"Which husband?? The one wey dey don collect from you? Abi another one."

@mukwazhitanaka:

"Okay this is weird and soo off These people might be filthy rich but yooh this is sad ."

@tanned_cj:

"Never knew that you two were still married."

@fortuemhofukadzi:

"And why are u not close to him like Regina does..... I hope u r ok in ùr marriage."

