Photos of actress Regina Daniels and her husband have sparked reactions on social media

The mum of two and her billionaire husband look like newlyweds in their beautiful outfits

Regina, in her caption, thanked God for giving her a wonderful man and father for her children

Regina Daniels is enjoying her marriage despite huge criticism that she married an older man.

In a new post on her page, the actress shared photos taken with her husband as they rocked gorgeous outfits fit for newlyweds.

Netizens gush over new photos of Regina and her husband Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko stood behind his actress wife and held her affectionately in the adorable photos.

In her caption, the mum of two gushed over her fantastic husband, thanking God for sending him her way. She also wished him long life.

"Dim oma everyday I thank God for blessing me with a wonderful father to the kids and wonderful husband to me….your days shall be long with good health ezigbo dim. ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Regina's post

The actress' comment section was filled with warm comments gushing over her and her husband.

Read comments below:

official_emmanuelson:

"People never believed that this marriage will last this long."

kellylucy04:

"Ned became young over night.... Wow marry a good woman."

sir.sammywest:

"Your husband just dey fine these days."

angelbright0:

"Na only Regina made the right choice in this hard country"

pretty_divaella:

"99% of you people commenting ❤️ emoji Dey abuse her that year this life no balance."

chyo982:

"Regina abeg abeg let the single breathffffffffff."

me_ta_na:

"Once again....Na only Regina fit advice me. Now."

shaalic8:

"❤️❤️wauw! Regina make this man become more handsome. The other wives were tbere only for the money. I see, no other women can compare Regina with this man again ooo. I see. Regina knows how to buy this man's heart through her love showing."

rosedarls_hair_emporium:

"I just love the fact that he's so busy and still a great family man. Whoever loves u, loves u sha."

mapiatea:

"Amen ooo .. this pictures are so cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng