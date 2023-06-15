Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again in the news over some of the expensive jewelries he owns

The music star’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, posted a video online where he showcased some of them

Isreal excitedly noted that Davido’s expensive jewelries can tar countless roads in Nigeria

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s PA, Isreal DMW, has got fans talking after he showcased his boss’ expensive jewelries.

It is no news that Davido is a great lover of expensive jewelries including rings, wristwatches, necklaces and more with most of them being diamond studded.

In a new development, Isreal took to his Instagram stories to share a video and photo of himself holding some of Davido’s jewelry.

Fans react to video of Isreal DMW showing off Davido's jewelries. Photos: @isrealdmw

Isreal appeared to be very excited as he gushed over the expensive accessories in his hands. Not stopping there, he also went ahead to brag about how the cost of the jewelries can tar numerous roads in Nigeria.

According to him, his boss only wears original and not fake. In his words:

“Omo this one cost o, this one? E go tar road tire for Nigeria, na original o, my oga no dey wear fake o, pure original.”

Netizens react to video of Isreal DMW showing off Davido’s expensive jewelries

The video of Isreal showing off some of Davido’s jewelry soon became a topic of discussion on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

mz_ellarae:

“Allow the poor breatheeee ! Don’t suffocate us.”

iamodingo:

“Show off boss e no easy,, if them say na because u from rich family, I swear if Davido from poor family he go still break barriers and still make it in life❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

i.am.chike:

“I don’t know if I am the only one, but I wouldn’t want to wear these things on my body .”

angelaamaka13:

“First domestic staffs shows off Lamborghini now isreal is showing off jewelries. Next house keeper will show off furnitures and chef will show off foodstuffs. Una Dey try o. This celebrity lifestyle no easy at all.”

sikolo_it91:

“If davido stop all this unnecessary show of and online interview we will not hear his name anymore for music industry, He know what his doing we know the real king for the industry lifestyle.”

luckyestking:

“These are the cheapest jewelry Davido have ever bought. One of his expensive watches costs 700 million dollars and he paid in cash He doesn’t like posting his expensive jewelries. Even isreal doesn’t see them so he won’t steal them to Edo.”

_crazyblogger:

“I no dey stay davido house, but cause of una, I done almost see everything wey e get finish...... SMH.”

christar_music:

“These are cheap Jewelries.”

