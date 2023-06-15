Mr Eazi is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who are not vocal about their wealth or splurge millions on jewellery

The singer recently showed off his housing project in Rwanda, boasting huge blocks of houses

Eazi's post has sparked reactions on social media as many believe he is easily the richest Nigerian artiste

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Photos and videos of Mr Eazi's vast housing project in Rwanda have sparked a debate over his wealth.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer showed the ongoing construction work as he inspected the area.

Nigerians commend Mr Eazi on his latest achievement Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Eazi also posed between two of his finished houses and, in another post, revealed that it would be an affordable settlement for Rwandans.

The singer wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"2000 local staff, 30% female. Local Tech! Dignified and affordable housing."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's housing project

Nigerians were impressed with the singer's investment, and it led to many concluding he is a silent billionaire, unlike other celebrities in Nigeria. Others made reference to his fiancee's father, Otedola.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

vikkymillonx:

"Baba get money pass Davido but no long cap him focus on his investment that how wealthy men do."

amarah.shuga:

"When your father inlaw is otedola, you have funds within your reach."

davidoriazowan:

"Eazi is the richest artiste in Africa."

whiteberry_officialz:

"Those with good money naturally don’t make noise, it’s those with kitchen change that always go about giving us headache in this gram."

samvail__:

"Marrying one of the African richest man’s daughter you should know what you need to do to win your father’s in-law mind. Ote$ go don see this potential since and I believe he will be the mentor and have been supporting in ways could. "

uglydarkskinned:

"Someone that’s dating a billionaire’s daughter and u all surprised that he’s doing this much for himself Nah, am not surprised a bit cos bro is inspired by a billionaire already."

obaksolo:

"Those where what made FOalignment with him easy."

alion_thaddy:

"Man sold his portfolio for $1b. Definitely one of the richest African artiste."

Small Doctor reveals Mr Eazi is richer than Davido

Nigerian Fuji and Afro-pop singer Temitope Adekunle, better known as Small Doctor, caused a stir on social media with a revelation he made about his colleague Mr Eazi, who is known to keep his personal life private.

Small Doctor declared Mr Eazi is the richest person he has ever met even though he has met Davido, known to show off his wealth online.

The 'Omo Iya Teacher' star made this comment during an interview on the latest episode of Echo Room podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

Source: Legit.ng