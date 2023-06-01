Nigerian singer Davido is one of the few celebrities who love to splurge millions on luxury accessories

In a video sighted inline, the Unavailable crooner showed off his watch collection totalling N1.4bn, according to reports

Despite the huge amount, the watches fit into a small box, drawing opinions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer Davido got people sharing opinions and drawing conclusions on social media over his watch collection.

In a video that has made the rounds online, the singer was seen looking through and showing off a few watches in his box as he revealed their worth.

According to reports, the small-sized box holds N1.4bn worth of watches, and Davido casually showed it off in the video as someone held it for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's watches collection

nkem.meena.7.backup:

"Last last you can’t buy your way to heaven."

themainmarcelo:

"His first Single was a big lie baba made a hit jam lying to us Back when i was broke ...how davido how."

amarah.shuga:

"It’s good to have money oh,I have seen luxury watch collectors,dey don’t Jam Pack everything like that,those watches are like art, you can easily resell them higher,davido should handle it way better nah who jokes with 600k dollars ?"

fav_urh:

"Davido can never be poor again."

kruzz_xx:

"Why’s he bragging let’s be sincere. Is he the first to be in such position... some are even in higher positions and wealthier than he or his fams are but based on poor mentality for the country Una go say make we leave an make he Dey brag FR?"

ehisofafrica:

"Him too brag well, it's normal with a Yoruba man."

_officialcarolina_:

"Brag for us I love you die "

"It’s not even bragging if you can back it up. OBO na wealth personified and if you no like am, na poverty go finish you and your generation!!!"

mafizzyvibe:

"E no easy abeg brag as you want my IDOLO"

nonso_iheanacho:

"This post made me extremely depressed and useless."

