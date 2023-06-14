Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made headlines over an interview where he spoke about his wife, Chioma

The music star was asked about when he was most disappointed in himself and he admitted that it was when he had a fight with Chioma

Davido’s candid response during the interview had a lot of fans praising him as netizens reacted to his statement

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently got candid in an interview as he spoke about his relationship with his wife, Chioma.

In a video making the rounds online, the Unavailable crooner was asked during an interview about when he was most disappointed in himself.

Davido seemed to get emotional before he proceeded to answer the question.

Reactions as Davido speaks on fighting with Chioma. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

According to the DMW boss, he was most disappointed in himself when he and Chioma got into a fight.

Not stopping there, Davido added that he feels he could have handled the situation better because she is an amazing person.

In his words:

“Probably when me and my wife first had a little rift. I felt like I could have done better because she’s an amazing person. I think that’s the only time I was messed up, but I fixed it.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Davido admits his biggest disappointment was fighting with Chioma

Davido’s openness about his mistake in how he handled his fight with Chioma soon got a number of his fans talking. Many of them praised his honesty. Read some of their comments below:

aprilsucre:

“Yoh man na man you be.. no be every man dey accept him mistakes.”

queenshuga_:

“Nothing like a man that acknowledges his mistakes and does it right.”

enayi_1996:

“Aiyaaa he loves his wife now ehhh.”

Itunes_and_gift_cards_seller:

“A woman will never admit, and own up to her mistake like this honorable gentleman…”

chi_lee44:

“Awww❤️❤️❤️ Chivido .”

Source: Legit.ng