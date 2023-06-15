Top Nigerian singer Davido’s domestic staff recently had the rare opportunity to take a ride in his boss’ Lamborghini

In a video making the rounds, the singer’s house staff was seen excitedly showing off himself inside Davido’s luxury ride

The video spread on social media and soon raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens, as some criticised it

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s name trended on social media over a video posted by one of his domestic staff.

The DMW boss is known for his down-to-earth nature and accommodating behaviour to those around him, including his staff and crew members.

Mixed reactions trail video of Davido's domestic staff taking a ride in his Lamborghini.

In the video making headlines on social media, Davido’s domestic staff was seen taking a ride in his boss’ Lamborghini.

The viral clip showed the excited staff trying to get into the car and closing its unconventional door as the driver advised him what to do.

The staff continued to laugh as he happily recorded himself inside his boss’ luxury automobile.

In another video, he declared that Lamborghini is a goal.

Videos of Davido’s domestic staff cruising in his Lamborghini raises mixed reactions

The videos of Davido’s house staff taking a ride in his Lambo in his absence raised a series of different reactions. While some people found it amusing, others argued that the staff was overstepping his boundaries.

Read some of their reactions below:

alarmrich:

“Davido driver just day enjoy luxury lifestyle.”

skinbaddie__:

“Disrespectful. That’s how they did not watch his son until he drowned. I hate when people can’t be professional.”

official_estellafrosh:

“I don’t care how nice Davido is, this isn’t right. Domestic workers need to know boundaries. That’s my honest opinion.”

l.tobiloba:

“Davido is aware. None of his staff would dare take his car on a ride without permission.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Aww! David must be really down to earth. When you treat your workers like your relatives. Bless him.”

maryvictors:

“There should be some type of restrictions though… no matter how sweet their bond is.”

sophiashairempire_:

“No fear, no respect.”

Isreal DMW shows off Davido's luxury jewelry in new video

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s PA, Isreal DMW, got fans talking after he showcased his boss’ expensive jewellery pieces.

It is no news that Davido is a great lover of expensive jewellery, including rings, wristwatches, necklaces and more, with most of them being diamond studded.

In a new development, Isreal took to his Instagram stories to share a video and photo of himself holding some of Davido’s jewellery pieces.

