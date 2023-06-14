Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has now clocked the new age of 21 to the joy of her many fans

The music star turned the milestone age on June 14, 2023, and she shared sultry photos on social media

A number of netizens joined Ayra Starr in celebrating her birthday, while others commented on her photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is celebrating her birthday. The Sability crooner turned 21 on June 14, 2023, and she took to social media to announce the great news to fans.

On her official Instagram page, the Mavin Records signee posted a series of lovely photos of herself vacationing in Barbados.

Fans celebrate Ayra Starr on 21st birthday. Photos: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the photos, she rocked an animal print chiffon halter top paired with a skirt made from the same animal print fabric.

Ayra dropped a simple message in the caption of her photos. She wrote:

“Barbados day 1 #sabi21”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s birthday photos, join her in celebration

Shortly after Ayra Starr’s birthday photos were posted online, a number of fans reacted to them. Others also dropped their birthday well-wishes. Read some of the comments below:

kumerrra:

“Real age dey show.”

barbie_savage122:

“21 keh????anyways happy birthday ❤️.”

god_has_done_well:

“Normally June born dey always cute .”

kuwait___01:

“Happy birthday my crush ❤️ I'm in love❤️.”

eskaycash4199:

“21?”

klichy_za:

“Happy birthday Gorgeous queen .”

sarahdgpearce:

“She a baddie she know she a 10 .”

s.isignature:

“Sabi girl no like cloth true true.”

jay.josiah:

“Sabi girl>>>>>Rihanna.”

