It's been all fun and happiness for Real Warri Pikin and her husband Ikechukwu as more sweet clips emerge from their second wedding reception

In the trending clip, Warri Pikin was seen along with other dancers turning on the vibe as they danced to different Nigerian songs while Ikechukwu watched on

At some point, the comedienne even went ahead and gave her hubby a sultry lap dance that left the entire hall getting on their feet and watching in amazement

Like Davido said: "When money enter love, love is sweeter". The recent second wedding party of famous Nigerian comedian, skit maker and actress Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, is the perfect example of that definition.

The mother of three and her husband recently had their second wedding 10 years after their first sub-standard one.

Celebs react to the viral clip of Real Warri Pikin's dance performance for her hubby during their 2nd wedding. Photo credit: @realwarripikin

And clips that continue to emerge from the event have been nothing but absolutely fun to watch.

In the latest clip shared on her page, the skit maker gave her hubby a lap dance after she and a group of dancers had done a number with her husband Ikechukwu watching.

Watch the moment Warri Pikin danced for her husband below:

See how netizens reacted to Warri Pikin's performance for her husband at their 2nd wedding

@kie_kie__:

"Such an highlight ."

@sagadeolu:

"Future wife! Are you watching how it’s done?"

@setomitreasure:

"So beautiful.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.....if you want to be a happy man just let your wife be herself."

@sagadeolu:

"Ikechukwu! Please marry her a 3rd time!!!!!."

@enosenty1:

"Just have money ….. Mama, una money no go finish… the love no go end.. Love."

@janemena:

"God when o Congratulations mami on achieving your dream wedding and I’m so happy it was a success."

@_lovestephonia:

"See as I just Dey blush. God am I a screenshot? Even screenshots are taken."

@abayomi_alvin:

"Me I just love how Chief just dey VVVVVIP dey enjoy show."

Fans react as videos from Warri Pikin's 2nd wedding trends online, clip goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that it was quite a sight as popular comedian, actress and skit maker Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin, finally got the wedding of her dreams after 10 years.

The beautiful mother of three was all shades of gorgeous as she and her darling hubby made it quite an event for many to see and be envious of.

Warri Pikin, who once tried to take her own life a few years after her first wedding due to some financial problems. Now, they seem to be relatively afloat and ready to finally have the wedding of their dreams that they couldn't have earlier in their lives.

