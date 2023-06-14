Young up-and-coming Nigerian singer, The Musical Being (TMB), recently shared his thoughts about the current political happenings in the country

TMB, during a chat with Legit.ng, he would like the government to help young musicians by lifting the embargo on dollar transactions

The neo-singer made this statement in response to the recent suspension of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and the unification of the naira

Like him or not, the recently sworn-in President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since his inauguration, has captured the attention of many young Nigerians, and the music industry is not left out.

Recently Legit.ng chatted with young up-and-coming Damilola Makinde, better known by his stage name, The Musical Being (TMB).

In the chat, he shared his thoughts about the new administration and what the Tinubu presidency could do greatly influence growth in the music industry.

Musicians make Nigerians happy more than politicians

TMB also noted that Nigerian singers have somehow found a way to bring the masses more joy than politicians.

He said:

"To be honest, the truth is that Nigerian musicians are making the general populace happier than our elected leaders."

He made the statement before sending a message to President Tinubu about what to do that would almost instantly put him in the good books of many young Nigerian creatives.

"Since Emefiele is gone after being a stumbling block on many counts for young Nigerians the president needs to remove the embargo on dollar transactions through naira debit cards so we can easily make purchases of equipment that help us create music in more sophisticated fashions."

"Our music is just getting started," TMB declares

Damilola also spoke about the geometric growth of Nigerian music over the last decade, noting that despite the global prominence of Afrobeat, other indigenous sounds need to step up.

"I think our music is just getting started, and while Afrobeat is the globally recognized face of our music at the moment, other talented artists usually called "Alte" musicians need to rise to the occasion, and project the fact that we're not just about music that make people pop and dance, we create meditative, inspirational, and other forms of music via distinct genres too, and they are world standard deserving."

After our chat with TMB, Legit.ng also spoke with another young musician, Mr Spencer, about the recent political events in the country, and these were his thoughts.

"I think one of the things this government can do to help the music industry and make it stand out would be for it to go fully into promoting artists. Create record labels for more accessible talent discovery. We have few labels but plenty of talents."

