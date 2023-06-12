Nigerian talented artist Davido revealed the benefits of having a blue passport and its influence on his music career

He claimed that although some of his bandmates face visa issues, he has an advantage due to his American passport

Not stopping there, the Atlanta-born artist, declared that the American passport is worth more than a million dollars

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian music star Davido has made it clear that obtaining an American passport has made travelling abroad easier for him, just as it has given him access to his music.

During an interview on the podcast Million Worth of Game, the US-born musician revealed that his blue passport is worth more than a million dollars.

Pictures of Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido mentioned that while some members of his band are having trouble obtaining visas to fly out for gigs abroad, he always has an advantage due to his passport.

The Unavailable hitmaker, on the other hand, expressed delight in being a Nigerian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said, "That part of my life [being born abroad] didn’t come out until I blew up. People thought I live in Nigeria. It was later on in my career that people realized that I did Alabama college and stuff like that.

"It wasn’t like I was introduced as an American artist in Nigeria. I’ve been in the streets back home. The only thing is that I could fly anytime I wanted, like go to America anytime I wanted.

"Till date, I don’t care how much money you’ve got, that blue passport is worth more than a million Dollars."

"For example, we were going to Australia for a tour, to get the structure is so hard because some of my band members were having difficulties in getting the papers just because of their passports.

"But obviously, it’s kind of easier for me because of the blue passport."

Watch his video below

Internet users react to Davido's video on his blue passport

Legit.ng captured some of the comments made on the video of Davido bragging about his American citizenship.

_omote:

"This one no concern who still dey queue to collect green passport for Alausa."

iamitohan_p:

"Let the poor BREATHEEEEEEE."

damilola_a_:

"David is steady pressing necks ."

jenniegabbie:

"Let the green passport holders breathe.. don’t suffocate us."

adeyemiganiyu304:

"This boy talks too much. Hence, my love for Wizzy and Burna!"

Fans pick Davido over Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian musician to hold the best concert ever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian superstar Davido’s comeback to the scene with his Timeless concert in the country continued to enthral music lovers.

The singer, who performed spectacularly at his homecoming show in Lagos, was ranked as the Nigerian singer holding the best concert ever.

On social media, Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers, asking them to choose between Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, which of the artists has staged the finest show so far.

Source: Legit.ng