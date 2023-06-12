Toyin Abnraham's son Ireoluwa is growing up into a smart young boy, and his father Kolawole Ajeyemi shared an adorable video

As with many kids, Ire refused to let his mum have his sweet, and it took the actress giving up her phone to get it

Ire refused to return the phone, forfeiting his sweet even though he complained in his adorable little voice

Toyin Abraham's son Ireoluwa has never been her fan, and a video on his father Kolawole Ajeyemi's page proves it.

The actress sat beside her son, who had a sweet in his hand and begged to have a taste.

Netizens react to video of Toyin Abraham and her son Photo credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

The little boy refused, and all efforts by his mum to get him to give her a taste were futile until she offered him her phone.

Ire temporarily let go of the sweet and settled for video on his mum's phone.

Kolawole Ajeyemi, who filmed the funny scene, burst into laughter after defending his son to no avail.

He wrote:

"Amazing Sunday from us ☔️️Agbaya @toyin_abraham."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham and son's video

iyaboojofespris:

"Trade by bata gone wrong ❤️ by bata."

temitopeajeyemi:

"Mummy now."

_oluwa_tobi_loba_:

"Babe now,ire now I love this boy, he's so cute."

mhizhabigurl_2nd:

"Children are just stingy for no reason."

libratvee:

"He just learnt the act of NEGOTIATION. One of the most important skill to live a peaceful life. You have to give to take!"

bisi__bright:

"If you watch this more than 10* gather here mummy ire na case."

bukunmioluwasina:

"@toyin_abraham E de beru oloun You have finished the sweet."

fadekanle:

"This is so hilarious, Na Toyin , Ire resembles with that act , you truly have to bribe her to make her do something."

officialemmanuell:

"@toyin_abraham EFCC is coming for you.. Justice for Ireoluwa."

Toyin Abraham writes open letter to President Tinubu

Toyin Abraham, Nollywood actress, filmmaker and a huge supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, sparked reactions online with an open letter addressed to the country's number one citizen.

In her letter, the movie star expressed joy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu finally achieved his long-held ambition to become the president of Nigeria.

However, she quickly noted that the president had a lot to do to prove that the trust of his followers wasn't misplaced while challenging him to help return peace and stability to the country quickly.

Source: Legit.ng