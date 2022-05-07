Popular Nigerian Fuji legend, King Saheed Osupa, recently had a show in Atlanta, USA, and he was shown great love

The music star took to social media to show off the huge amounts of cash he was sprayed by his fans in the foreign country

The video has trended on social media and Nigerians had a lot of interesting things to say about it

Legendary Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has proven to fans that he is still greatly loved with his recent social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the top singer posted a video of himself sitting in a pool of dollar bills.

In the trending clip, lots of money was littered all over the room as the singer and his crew members tried to gather them into bundles for counting.

Fuji Star Saheed Osupa's fans make it rain dollars on him during performance in USA. Photos: @kingsaheedosupa

About five people dedicated themselves to counting the money and the all looked overwhelmed by the great amount.

In the caption of the post, Osupa noted that he had recently performed in Atlanta, USA, and he was shown great love by his fans.

In his words:

“All Thanks to Almighty God! Thanks to all my fans and the big boys of Atlanta! Sincerely, it was indeed a wonderful and great outing.”

Internet users react to Saheed Osupa counting dollars in US

The video of the Fuji legend counting the dollars he was sprayed soon went viral online and numerous online users shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Rawzted:

“Portable where u dey ? Come see Grandpa doings.”

Cybersecurity_specialist:

“Osupa can sing!!!!! Lots of sensible songs.”

Slayersdeal:

“Baba Won Humble Portable .”

Leaddyskincare:

“Baba get sensible songs for mouth! He is a Fuji god.”

Queen_debbs:

“All these fuji artist lowkey get money…..imagine making making money on stage,money from album and show fee Omo e choke.”

Arin___wealth:

“Money Dey this music business o.”

Ogt_studioz:

“Well deserved. He worked for it.”

Cartel.offical:

“If na portable him go Dey shout like mad man. I have made it cause of small money.”

Saheed Osupa gushes as Kenyan lady sings his song word for word

King Saheed Osupa shared one of his surprising moments in Kenya with fans on his social media page.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Fuji maestro shared a video of his encounter with a Kenyan lady who could sing his songs.

In the clip, the lady who identified herself as Christine Molewa explained that she is perhaps Osupa’s biggest fan in West Africa.

