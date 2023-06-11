Ace international Nigerian singer Burna Boy continues to stir reactions online as clips from his Uefa Champions League (UCL) performance trends

However, one of the highlights of Burna's performance was watching him join the likes of Thierry Henry, Micah Richard and Jamie Carragher on the CBS show

While on the show, the Afro-fusion star shared that he wasn't a fan of Manchester City, and he didn't want them to win

While it has been a thing of joy and pride for many Nigerians to see Afrobeats music star Burna Boy perform at the UCL final, the singer kind of broke many people's hearts as he revealed that he wasn't a fan of Manchester City and he didn't want them to win.

Burna Boy said:

“This was most amazing thing, even though I honestly didn’t want City to win for sentimental reasons, it’s okay. “It is amazing performing at the UCL final.”

The special moment when Nigerian music star Burna Boy gave his diamond chain to Thierry Henry trends online. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/notjustok

The 'Last Last' crooner made this statement while on the CBS Golazo after-match show with Thierry Henry, Jaime Carragher, Micha Richards and Peter Schumicheal.

Burna Boy calls Thierry Henry his Idol and gives him his million-dollar chain

During the after-match show, Burna Boy revealed that Thierry Henry was one of his biggest idols growing up.

He also hailed Jaime Carragher, noting that he used to be a fan and watched him a lot during his days as a Liverpool player.

While on the show, Burna gave Henry his million-dollar diamond chain before thrilling the former football stars to a medley of his songs.

Watch the viral moment below:

See the reactions that the viral clip sparked online

"Our cat ."

"Them ask some people how much he buy the ice, he skip the question if na some people them go open mouth waa. Even when asked who grew up watching as his favourite , he use brain answer the question so as no to upset anyone or make anyone feel primitive of themselves over there despite their status."

"This is beautiful. Like the way Burna doesn’t try to force an accent. He stays original."

"Burna is whoever or whatever he thinks he is!."

"New cat! Cheerful cat! Giant cat! ."

"Jokes aside Burna no be small name. Nigeria is winning."

"Anytime I look at Burna, I smile because I remember when I first listened to his songs years ago and I told my husband this guy is soooo underrated in Naija."

"This so beautiful to watch !!! Dreams Dey come true ooooo, no dull your hustle oooo, God bless every real hustlers outchea."

"Meow! Dia Daddy."

"Loved watching this. @burnaboygram Well done. Keep your originality and stay focused. We are in awe of you and the recognition your music brings to Nigeria & Africa."

"Thank you Burna for putting my country in a good light out there .. it’s so sweet to watch."

