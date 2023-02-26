Popular Nigerian businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, celebrates his wife and son’s birthdays on February 26

The Nightlife entrepreneur described how significant February 26 is in his life and why he continues to thank God for the special day

Cubana assured his darling love of the love and bond between them, sharing gorgeous pictures of the duo as netizens expressed their good wishes

Nigerian billionaire Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has once again reverberated the internet as he marks his darling wife Lush Eby’s birthday alongside his little son Kosi Iyiegbu.

The celebrity tycoon noted that February 26 is a special day in his life because it reminds him of how much God loves him by creating a ‘rare angel,’ his way on this day.

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana celebrates wife and son on their birthday Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

"Every February 26 is a very special day for me, as I have every reason to thank God for creating a rare angel in human form, specially and specifically for me!"

Cubana went on to appreciate his wife for being a selfless soul who has continued to amaze him with her exceptional qualities.

"You are a very special being! Happy birthday, love of my life, @lush_eby," he said.

Lush Eby responded to Obi Cubana saying:

"Thank you Shuga. "

See his post below

More pictures form Obi Cubana

Netizens join Obi to celebrate his wife and son

diaryofanaijamom__:

"Happy birthday our beautiful wife and cute son ."

toke_bola:

"Happy Beautiful Birthday to you sweet soul...may the good Lord bless your new age ma."

odey3797:

"Happy beautiful birthday my birthday mate I love you mama I am also February 26 so I celebrate u Mama ❤️ I love you."

amplifiednaija:

"Is world Lush day,happy birthday Her Excellency and my adorable young Prince of cubana,age in grace,good health and endless happiness."

sandula_razy:

"Happy birthday more years to celebrate may your household be filled with love and happiness ❤️."

funkepdl:

"Happy birthday beautiful Mother and Son, divine grace and favour with good health and prosperity be yours in Jesus name. Amen."

Adesua celebrates her birthday

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi marked her birthday on Wednesday, February 22, and was all excited about it.

The mother of one, who is married to singer Banky W, penned an appreciation message and declared her new age as her ‘next level’.

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, took to Adesua’s comment section to pen birthday messages to her.

Source: Legit.ng