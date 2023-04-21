Popular Nigerian actor, Charles Okocha's daughter, is already used to his antics and hilarious way of reacting to situations

In a video sighted online, the young girl was drinking 'garri', and her father couldn't help but express his disappointment

As usual, Okocha's hypeman was behind the camera doing his job, making the video funnier than probably intended

Popular Nigerian actor Charles Okocha dotes on his daughter, and his reaction to her drinking garri has left netizens in stitches.

Behind the camera in a video sighted online, Okocha lamented bitterly and expressed his disappointment on seeing his phenomenal daughter drinking garri.

Charles Okocha laments as daughter drinks garri Photo credit: @the_commentsection/@charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

Used to his antics, the actor's daughter carried on eating her food while smiling as the drama before her unfolded.

He went on lamenting about how seeing his daughter like that rubs off wrongly on him as a brand when she should be eating expensive food.

Okocha also mentioned that his daughter tells him to get her groundnut anytime he visits her in boarding school, not knowing it is because she drinks garri.

All through the video, the actor's hypeman kept dropping words, backing up his boss, and making the video extra funny.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

ehikondu:

"Your Adorable phenomenal!??? What!!? This is unspeakable "

oyin_gucci:

"The problem isn’t the papa and pikin, it’s the Hypeman/backup for me "

smoothmary:

"Naah that hype man is the real problem."

seerahlove:

"This girl is tired of her dad no doubt! If she has her way she will move out."

dinma_efobi:

"Garri that has groundnut is luxurious please. Thats fine dining right there."

eliel_ayobam:

"The daughter sef go don tire for her papa"

titolola2021:

"It's her quietly sipping her garri for me "

brendanukagodservices:

"I wonder how the children will be coping If he’s not happy will he still be talking like this??? "

winsomekaydee:

" she’s so pretty… just quietly smiling and still drinking her garrium "

Source: Legit.ng