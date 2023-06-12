Wizkid's son Zion is a brave little boy, and netizens were surprised to see a video of him and a huge reptile

In the clip, Zion squatted beside what appeared to be a Komodo Dragon and petted it as the animal looked around

Zion was, however, thrown back into reality and jumped out of fear when the reptile hissed at him

A video of Wizkid's third son Zion petting a huge lizard in a zoo has sparked different reactions on social media.

In the clip sighted online, the young boy crouched by the side of the dangerous animal and gave it back rubs.

Netizens react to video of Wizkid's son petting reptile Photo credit: @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Zion was doing well and seemed to enjoy the moment until the reptile hissed and stopped looking outside.

The singer's son jumped up and stepped away from the second-largest lizard in the world, according to the post, sending the people in the room into a frenzy of laughter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Zion petting reptile

Zion's action got some people praising him for being a brave boy, others attributed the quality to his father.

Read the comments gathered below:

souljay_01:

"Zion get mind o he no dey fear❤️"

miamii.e:

"How lion go born fowl?"

notinyourimagination:

"Lol the boy is very sharp , he no wan hear say water come Pass garri."

olaitan_00x:

"You know Wetin him papa dey smoke before him born am why Zion no go get mind."

bigshaqstephen:

"What sort of playing is this with a child?"

carly4kt:

"Lion don born goat for una eye before?"

noh_phee_sart:

"Me I no wan hear say anything bite Pikin ooo which kind rough play be dis one."

richy_otf_01:

"Na lion dey born lion na why he name him Zion!!! Otilor "

juju168_:

"Watin you expect Abeg? When him papa no fear nobody watin don go fear I wan no!? "

bigb_larry_much:

"Him papa na Bird no be Lion .. "

peterboby5:

"Ahhhh make I no talk weting day my mind."

Netizens react to viral photos of Jada P’s dad with Zion and baby brother

Wizkid's Zion and his little brother sparked cute reactions online with photos taken with their mum Jada's father.

From indications, they seemed to be chilling by the poolside with their shirts off and just shorts.

Wizkid's sons smiled adorably in the viral photos, as their grandpa also grinned from ear to ear.

Source: Legit.ng