Nollywood actor Charles Okocha has warmed the hearts of fans on social media after sharing an adorable video post

The doting dad stormed his daughter’s school with his squad, and they came along with goodies

One of the guys who came with Okocha mentioned how much the actor loved his daughter, and netizens had a good laugh

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha doesn’t joke around when it comes to his daughter, which is evident in videos occasionally shared online.

Just recently, the doting dad stormed his daughter’s boarding school along with some members of his squad.

Charles Okocha visits his daughter in school. Photo: @charlesokocha

Source: Instagram

In his usual fashion, Okocha made sure to create a little scene upon setting eyes on his daughter.

The young lady, however, appeared slightly dull, and he proceeded to lock her in a warm embrace.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One of the actor’s friends who came along with him also used the opportunity to tell the young lady how much she is loved by her father.

Watch the cute video:

Charles Okocha's fans react

djirems said:

"That smile in your face every time with her is always priceless. ❤️."

zubby_gozi said:

"This girl is obviously tired."

_bammyprod said:

"This girl no Dey talk cos she is really tired of you all."

itsrealmartini said:

"The squad wey papa carry come school all na werey."

betty_belle1 said:

"My Parents never visited me in boarding school na from window I dy look other people parents on visiting day…this definitely means a lot to her God bless you sir."

glossylipss_05 said:

"Do they miss their mum at all? No one talks about her."

munachi90 said:

"She for don warn her friends to stay back say him werey Daddy is around the compound."

Charles Okocha gets scared during flight turbulence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Charles Okocha shared a video of him reacting in an unexpected way on board a plane during flight turbulence.

The actor looked scared as he repeatedly did the cross sign, as his kids were the only thing on his mind.

While it was a scary moment for the actor, some of his colleagues and fans laughed over it as they shared funny reactions.

Source: Legit.ng