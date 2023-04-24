A heartwarming video shared on social media captures the moment two ladies decided to imitate Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy

In the hilarious clip, the two cute girls behaved in the same way Charles and his daughter acts whenever they are together

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok reacted massively with many applauding the duo

Two Nigerian girls decided to replicate a viral video of ace Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy Okocha.

In the trending clip, the girls dressed in simple attires and imitated the father and daughter perfectly.

Ladies imitate Charles Okocha and daughter Photo credit: @_sophiawest

Source: TikTok

One of the girls who took the character of Charles Okocha walked towards her friend representing Mercy Okocha and held her gently on her cheeks.

At that moment, she began heaping praises on the girl in the same way Charles praises his daughter referring to her as 'phenomenal'.

Netizens who came across the clip shared by @sophia_west on TikTok found it so hilarious and reacted with funny comments.

Social media reactions

@cryystalxx said:

"I have been feeling embarrassed for the phenomenal daughter."

@just__chidera wrote:

"The daughter is even tired."

@favour.geoffery stated:

"This dora dey smile. Charles okocha dora no gree smile oh."

@victoriasampson10 stated:

"Finally this lady has done what I was wishing to see."

@karenashley28 commented:

"I thought I was the only one who found it funny on how he speaks to his daughter."

@miracle2nice stated:

"And even go to her school to still shout my phenomenal daura."

@som_tee003 added:

"It's the accuracy of this video for me but the accuracy get comma you forget say the daughter hardly smiles."

Watch the video below:

Little girl imitates her mum in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users are reacting to a video of a little girl who sat with all seriousness to bre!ast feed her baby mannequin. In the Instagram video shared by @fabricblogger, the girl was seen sitting on a sofa like a mother and slanting her baby mannequin vertically to give her br!east.

In the video, the girl apparently had seen her mother acting in the same way and wanted to imitate the same on her by breastfeeding the mannequin.

Many people reacted on social funnily saying that the girl will make a good mother when she grow up As of the time of writing this report, the video has generated thousands of likes and comments.

Source: Legit.ng