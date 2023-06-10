BBTitans 2023 winner Khosi has shared an exciting video showing the moment she arrived in Nigeria

The reality star was welcomed at the Muritala International Airport in Lagos amid cheers and funfair from fans

The video has, however, stirred reactions from some Nigerian netizens, as many shared different takes on the video

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) latest winner Khosi Twala was given a royal welcome from fans as she landed in Nigeria on Friday, June 9.

A video she shared on her Instastory showed the moment she touched down at the Muritala International Airport, Lagos state, on Friday, June 9 2023, amid cheers and funfair.

BBTitans' winner Khosi visits Nigeria. Credit: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed some police band serenading the reality star with some exciting performance.

Khosi, who was overwhelmed with the reception she got, was seen smiling as she held a flower bouquet handed to her.

Netizens react to video of BBTitans Khosi in Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

simplecess_:

"I beg kforce pull crowd pass this oo and we stayed till past mind night so truth rest."

rmomodu1:

"Una for just hire crowd for her and avoid this embarrassment ."

jane199275:

"Hmmmm, na WA oo, after all the mouth making, Nigeria no still shake ."

aunt_scyllas_poison:

"She how her body strong pass truthicon relationship James brown lowest budget."

crystal_barbz:

"People are truly jobless in this country hopefully this government helps with providing more job opportunities for the youths cos this pandemic called Big brother ‍♀️."

nisssiii_:

"no one knows her."

glambynikkypro:

"How many people did you see there with this ur write up u really try,Welcome khosi."

big_jenny987:

"Khosi baby u are loved regardless haters should choke on ur blessings you won the show regardless ❤️❤️."

Khosi slays in new outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Khosi Twala wowed her fans on social media after posting new photos on her Instagram page.

The Big Brother Titans star, who won the show's first edition, dazzled in a gorgeous soft glam makeup look featuring smoky eyes and matte lips.

Khosi styled her hair in a half-pony with two thick locs framing her oval face.

Source: Legit.ng