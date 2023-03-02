Toyin Abraham's home is not in any form of trouble, and the latest video from her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has proven it

The actor had dissociated himself from his wife after she chose to campaign for APC's Asiwaju Tinubu

Ajeyemi's video has brought relief to fans who were worried his actions would affect their marriage

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has proven that rumours of his marriage to Toyin Abraham being in trouble are all lies.

The dad of two shared a video with his wife as they got playful while the actress complained about not being satisfied with something she gets from him.

Toyin Abraham's hubby has proved that their marriage is fine Photo credit: @kolawoleajeyemi

The couple looked very much in love, like always. Rumours of trouble started brewing after the actor removed himself from his wife's campaign for Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ajeyemi's video

hardey0104:

"I can see now that she has listened to you. Nothing like Asiwajubaby on her page. I appreciate that, just because of her name and fans. Thou she's entitled to her candidate but she should understand more better why people are so angry with this particular political party."

folukeawelewa:

"God will keep your union❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

arike_bae74:

"Love you guys. Ur home is blessed."

maggibailey_66:

"Na this video una wan use draw Nigerians attention to start watching your movies again after wetin una and Pablo do us abi e nor go work ooo... so the 90k wey toyin collect don finish."

boseabiodun:

"Iya Ire please tell me what is gidi, if you tell me I promise I will not tell anyone @toyin_abraham."

saxyfied:

"Kola is so calm ❤️❤️"

fedorasvenski:

"My people ❤️, GOD bless you both."

riskayaholaniyi:

"Tell her I miss her on her page sir. Sending her lots of love. God be with your household."

somidotun_africa_dgeneral:

"Thank God werey people no dey this comment section. Oluwaseun."

kolusadeadebisi:

"I am so happy to see this. God bless your home. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Toyin Abraham replies critic who said no one would watch her next movie

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham continued to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu despite the criticism that trailed her action.

In response to a netizen who warned her of the consequences of her choice, she declared that she is not a social media actress.

The drama started after the netizen identified as Erica stated that should Toyin release another movie, the actress would watch it alone.

