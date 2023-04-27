Toyin Abraham is ready to fight to the death for her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and a video she shared on her page confirms it

The actress used a voice-over confirming that any woman who lusts after her man will have herself to blame

The filmmaker urged anyone hoping to be her husband's second wife to think it through and not die unfortunately

Toyin Abraham loves her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, and she is not leaving any room for any woman to come into his life.

The actress dropped a warning for any woman who might have been developing interest in her husband to stay away and not become unfortunate.

Toyin Abraham tells ladies to keep off her husband Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin also added that any lady considering joining her as a second wife would have herself to blame.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"May God have mercy on us ❤️❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to her video

ariyike_ifeoluwa:

"Abi warn your husband to stay clear of the street You go marry Yoruba man Dey open eye for who?"

ayoolakikelomo:

"World best Dey calm down ooo"

olusolaomoba:

"Is the facial expression for me "

fabjewels_official:

"She said what she said perrrioooddt"

realyinkaquadri:

"I trust my daughter, No room for nonsense ❤️❤️❤️"

abikeshugaa:

"Mama what is this?"

maydesvogue:

"Okay ma what of side chick if second wife is not possible again."

diamondtitus450:

"Eeh reach to warn us oo. Before person thing go turn to another person thing."

weighbunny:

"Husband wey u Dey feed? Wetin we wan carry am do."

_murphy07:

"Louder people at the back can you hear from the hunhun (speaker)"

martha_juku:

"Mcheeewwwww who wants your man??? This one just wan trend. Nobody wants that man Abeg make una getat."

adaofanambrakitchen:

"Abi your husband should stay clear of them."

Kolawole Ajeyemi turns Muslim, prays on mat as he welcomes Ramadan

Popular Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi stirred reactions on his Instagram page with his post about the holy month of Ramadan.

The actor joined his faith with other Muslims around the world to usher in the month of fasting, and he shared a video on his Instagram page.

While a huge number of fans of the actor said amen to his prayers, others questioned his preferred religion.

Source: Legit.ng