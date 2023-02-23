Singer Tems recently granted a short interview where she opened up on getting into the producing side of music

According to the Free Mind crooner, no one wanted to produce for her back in the days when she was still an upcoming act

Tems said the rejections made her conclude she could get into producing and her words inspired people on social media

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems is mostly known for her singing and songwriting skills but not many people are aware of her producing skills.

During a short interview with a child journalist, Tems opened up about how she found herself producing music.

Grammy-winning singer Tems on why she got into producing. Photo: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

The Try Me hitmaker said she started producing because back in the day no one agreed to take her on and produce for her.

Tems said the rejections made her realize that producing was also something she could try her hands on.

"No one wanted to produce for me back then and so I said 'You know what? I can do this myself'," she said.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

notinyourimagination said:

"Go sis you made the right choice."

zeenation77 said:

"Where are those dat said it is wizkid that helped her ."

fx.khalido said:

"I hope some girls could hear when she said "I could do this myself"...no be everything person go do for you."

favour_empire.1 said:

"You try my studio but back then she got a bad ego."

barbie_bold said:

"Once I see tems Na to arrange her glass go up Bcuz."

