Top Nigerian singer, Tems, made headlines on social media over her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi’s recent interview

In a video making the rounds, Awoniyi spoke on Tems’ arrest in Uganda in 2020 and how she conducted praise and worship while in prison

The video of her manager speaking on the experience soon went viral online and raised a series of reactions

Top Nigerian singer, Tems, appears to have gained the admiration or more fans after her manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi aka Donawon, spoke about her in a recent interview.

In a video snippet that was posted on Instagram by Wahala Network and spotted by Legit.ng, Donawon was speaking during on a podcast called Madeux when he shared a bit of Tems’ prison experience in Uganda.

Recall that in 2020, Tems alongside Omah Lay, had been arrested in Uganda for allegedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

During the podcast, the music star’s manager revealed that while in prison, Tems conducted a whole praise and worship session and had the whole prison cell singing along.

Donawon spoke with so much admiration for Tems before noting that he will let her speak for herself.

In his words:

“Tems conducted praise and worship in a whole prison cell, everybody was singing with her. She took over the whole…anyway, Tems will speak for herself.”

Netizens react as Tems’ manager shares how she conducted praise and worship while in prison in Uganda

onlyonekhade:

“Na Paul and Silas do am last....”

Iam_austine_reno:

“Paul & Silaas P ”

oladehindeoladamola:

“We just they hear this one first time o bra ”

dequezgram:

“Tems is powerful and beautiful ❤️❤️”

itz_pels:

“Hope the bitter Ugandans that got her and Omah arrested can see how far they’ve gone and grown internationally.”

starlion_esr:

“Show us the video baba ”

stanley.noah:

“As them put her for Cell she remember God! Humans ”

Tems speaks on why she got into producing music

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems is mostly known for her singing and songwriting skills, but not many people are aware of her producing skills.

During a short interview with a child journalist, Tems opened up about how she found herself producing music.

The Try Me hitmaker said she started producing because back in the day, no one agreed to take her on and produce for her.

Source: Legit.ng