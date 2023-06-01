Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, has now revealed that she will be getting married again in 10 days

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of romantic pre-wedding photos with her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu

Recall that Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu are getting set to have their dream wedding 10 years after their first wedding ceremony

Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, with real name Anita Asuoha, has now begun her countdown to her big day. She is getting married for the second time to her husband of 10 years, Ikechukwu.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of romantic pre-wedding photos of herself with her man.

Not stopping there, she also took to her caption to express excitement at saying yes again to the ‘man of her dreams’.

Fans react as Real Warri Pikin starts countdown to remarry husband of 10 years. Photos: @realwarripikin

According to Anita, despite them being married for 10 years, her husband Ikechukwu still rocks her world.

She wrote:

“It's the official countdown to my BIG Day

In 10 days I get to say yes again to the man of my dreams 10 years later and you still thoroughly rock my world, Can’t wait to walk down the aisle again and renew our promise to each other.

Here’s to 10 years in and forever to go✨✨ Countdown with me to my big day!!!”

See her post below:

Fans gush over Real Warri Pikin and husband’s pre-wedding photos as they begin countdown

Shortly after the comedienne shared cosy photos of herself with her man, a number of netizens took to her comment section to wish them well. Read some of their reactions below:

lindaosifo:

“Count down ”

jokearikan:

“God willing, I will have renewal of my vows too in a classy way just how I wanted my wedding in the first place. Some people will be giving unsolicited advice as if na you want sponsor her wedding... mtcheew.”

twinklefairy240:

“I really don’t see the reason for this wedding to be very honest.”

iam_annydee:

“Congratulations Anita. You've totally changed the narrative. This is good!✔️”

exponent25:

“2nd wedding in 10 years,una just wan collect gift from people.”

Amarakanu:

“You both rock ”

escak_couture:

“You both look so stunning.”

rachealoflife:

“This is so beautiful ❤️I’m happy like say na me won do wedding oawwwwwn”

sonichizcakes:

“Looks like renewing vows sweet pass ooo.”

generalosas_:

“This matter really serious ooo congrat.”

Source: Legit.ng