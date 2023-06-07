It's been a non-stop flow of joy and happiness within the Adebayo family as Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo celebrates her hubby Oluwaseyi Akinrinde as he turns a year

The actress shared a cute clip of how she threw her hubby a simple but classy surprise birthday party

The viral clip showed the moment the Biola Adebayo's hubby was caught unaware while he was in the kitchen before he went ahead to open his birthday gifts

Ace Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo recently left her hubby, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, blushing from cheek to cheek as she threw a surprise party to celebrate his 45th birthday.

In the trending clip, Biola Bayo's hubby couldn't help let a gentle moan of joy after he opened the gifts his wife gave him as he turned a year older.

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo leaves many gushing as she celebrates her hubby's 45th birthday with a classy surprise birthday bash. Photo credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights of the trending clip was the moment the couple went out to share a romantic dinner to celebrate the new age.

However, the food the couple were seen eating during the dinner date has sparked reactions online.

Watch the full clip of the surprise party as Biola Adebayo's hubby turns 45:

See how netizens reacted to the surprise birthday party Biola Bayo threw her hubby

"Happy birthday darling mi jare many happy returns."

"Who else watched over and over again? I just dey smile like ọmọ ọlọdun Many happy returns to Daddy TA. Kudos mummy TA ẹlẹ́rìn ẹ̀yẹ."

"Happy birthday to your olowo ori."

"I watched from beginning to the end o your voice is so soothing and I enjoyed every bit of the gist."

"Lol I enjoyed everybit of this MBL sir."

"Voice over 10/10owo lapo keMany happy returns Mr A..Assistant birthday girl you try ma.wishing you both a lifetime of wedded bliss."

" the voiceover sweet sha. In arrears once again sir."

"Happy birthday daddy wa.. Owo yi ni o."

"Amazing. birthday to your hubby."

Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo and hubby melt hearts with an adorable video of their newborn’s christening

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a gorgeous video montage of Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo and her newborn son has melted the hearts of many online.

The Yoruba movie diva uploaded a video montage of herself holding her newborn child and what looked to be the naming ceremony for her son.

The new mother was also seen in the video showing off her dance moves while beaming broadly.

Source: Legit.ng