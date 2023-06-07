Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has taken to his Instagram page with a post celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary

He revealed that he got married to his wife on this day, June 7, 15 years ago, and they have both grown

Obi Cubana pledged loyalty to his wife forever as he thanked her for everything she has done for him

Obi Cubana sparked beautiful reactions on social media with a post celebrating his 15th traditional wedding anniversary.

On his Instagram page, the businessman shared love photos taken with his wife and celebrated her with beautiful words in his caption.

Netizens celebrate anniversary with Obi Cubana and his wife Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana revealed that in the 15 years they have been together, they have grown, and he has peace which gives him joy in the marriage.

Thanking his wife for all she has been over the years, the billionaire reiterated his love for her with a pledge.

"Cheers to the woman I married 15yrs ago! We have grown! I have peace!! I am happy to be here!!! My heart is at peace with you, forever! Thank you, for EVERYTHING! I love you @lush_eby ❤️....traditional marriage, 15yrs ago this date!"

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's post

callme_frodd:

"Congratulations Odogwu @obi_cubana and Odogwes @lush_eby."

officialmomen1:

"Respect and love is all I see "

theofficialblessed:

"Happy Anniversary bro, more and more grace "

the_realifeoma:

"Happiest wedding anniversary to my people ❤️❤️❤️"

onlyonekesh_:

"Happy anniversary chief more years to come."

balo_ng:

"The greatest joy in marriage is marrying someone that gives you peace of mind ♥️ I covet your testimony @obi_cubana wishing you and your spouse a life of "happily ever after" "

omonioboli:

"Cheers to many more years in peace, love and harmony ❤️"

marahchi:

"Awwww happy anniversary to you both forever to go ❤️"

