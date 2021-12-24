Nollywood comic actor, Longinus Anyaehiechukwu Anokwute, better known as Chief Imo, is bonding with his family

The actor took his children, wife, and some of his crew members to the village to visit his mother, and the joy she got is unexplainable

The excited mother danced and sang for joy upon sighting her child and grandchildren in a heart-melting video that surfaced online

Popular Nollywood comedian, Chief Imo, is bonding with his family this festive period and fans are loving the beautiful moment.

The actor took members of his nuclear family and some crew to the village to visit his dear mother.

Actor Chief Imo takes his family to the village. Credit: @chiefimo

Source: Instagram

The excited grandma expressed excitement at the sight of her grandchildren as she danced and sang joyfully for the kids.

The actor sprayed his dancing mother with money and said the joy of seeing her happy made his day. He stated:

"The happiness mama expressed seeing my family and crew made my day."

Reactions

A number of Chief Imo's fans and colleagues have reacted to the lovely family bonding video he shared on Instagram and they showered him with beautiful words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ucheogbodo:

"Mama is so happy."

Fema_fabrics_hub:

"God bless u for spraying her this cash Making her feel special and blessed ..some of your colleagues na only for movies dem dey spray their mothers money or even show them love."

Love.lyada23:

"See those children's face, ajebotas."

Ankarabestdealer:

"Lovely family ❤️. It reminds me of how our grandma do grab us then with dance of Joy."

Samsonigbuan:

"Amazing family merry Christmas in advance."

Tonytipon:

"This was extremely beautiful to watch ❤️❤️❤️ the happiness was contagious."

Source: Legit.ng