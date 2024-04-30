Skit maker Sabinus stirs reactions as he shares his thoughts about the ongoing social media war between two of Nigeria's biggest superstars, Wizkid and Davido

In a viral post shared on his page, Sabinus shared how he thinks is the best way to end the rivalry between Wizkid and Davido

He also revealed that he is ready to fight for Don Jazzy after Wizkid disrespected him by tagging him as an influencer

The Nigerian social media space has been on fire over the last few days, and the ongoing war between Wizkid and Davido is putting things on edge.

Many other superstars have somehow stirred away from the war, trying to stay neutral. However, some have shared their thoughts about the debacle, while others have pitched their tents on different sides.

One of the few who have taken to social media to react to the ongoing war is skit maker Sabinus.

He recently shared a post on his page noting the best way to resolve the issues between both superstars. But he waded into the issue with a bit of comic, asking them to join him at his chambers for a private conversation.

Sabinus declares support for Don Jazzy

The comedian, however, didn't try to act as a mediator concerning Don Jazzy after Wizkid called him an influencer.

In his post, he noted that he was willing to fight for Don, but Baba J would need to send him N5k first as a consultation fee before starting the legal process.

This is not the first time Sabinus has defended Don Jazzy online. He has also collaborated with the Mavin boss on a couple of projects.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Don Jazzy rocked Sabinus' outfit for a Nasboi skit.

See Sabinus' post reacting to the fight between Wizkid and Davido:

Sabinus' post stirs over 10k comments

Here are a few reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@chekwasmichaels:

"This is the lawyer that BOBRISKY booked."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"This lawyer get BSc in law."

@plato_15:

"You look like you have lost 120 out of 100 cases."

@rosemary_isong:

"They can’t afford you my lord."

@hillz_emmanuel:

"@mrfunny1_ shey your own LLB, BBL OR B.S.C IN LAW???"

@janemena:

"That umbrella behind wey no no anything."

@queenwokoma:

"Make I pay for POPSY consultation fee abeg."

@iamdennyb:

"2 sec make una no delay my oga ooh. My lord tamper justice with mercy ooh."

@ianwicki:

"Even if dem put AC for d court room, u go still dy sweat."

@djspicey:

"Sabinwa don get chamber this case don get belle ooo. The kain pikin e go born ehhh."

