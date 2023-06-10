Veteran actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo has advised Nigerians to unlearn the habit of eating three square meals

According to Kanayo, it was one of the lifestyles the British brought to Nigeria, as he said there was nothing wrong in eating five times a day

The actor also sighted the likes of billionaires Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, as he said he doesn't think they confine themselves to three square meal

Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo has caused a stir with a new video of him advising Nigerians on their eating habit.

Kanayo advised Nigerians not to confine themselves to eating three square meals a day as he said it was one of the lifestyles brought to the country by the British.

Kanayo says there is nothing wrong with eating 5 times a day. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo @tonyoelumelu @femiotedola

According to the actor, there is nothing in eating more than three times a day, but it should be done in bits.

In his words:

"You can eat five times a day, but do it in small bit."

He also sighted Nigerian billionaires Tony Elumelu, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola as examples, adding that anyone who wants to be in good shape like them needs to unlearn the three square meal.

"I suppose they eat more than 3 square meals a day," Kanayo said.

Watch the video below;

Netizens react to Kanayo's advice

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

goodlucka1:

"The most healthy lifestyle is eating a single meal a day. Especially as u grow old. It's called intermittent Fasting."

iykenwoha:

"Well said sir. But I think is not all about eating three square meal rather eating healthy meal. A lot of people eat more of carbohydrates in the name of three square meal!"

ozo_vinjerry"

"Nnaanyi how about ram and chicken that was used for sacrifice? Can someone eat that? ."

megakach:

"So, how many square meals should we be eating?"

eldersteveagbata:

"Even the three square meal dictum is no longer affordable and as such cannot be guaranteed ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

julien._spencer:

"I chop my fufu in large quantities every after 30mins ."

