The internet buzzed after a video emerged of when two famous Nollywood actors, Pete Edochie and Kanayo O Kanayo, met and showed maximum respect and love for one another

Kanayo was seen executing the triple and delicate slapping of the right hands with Pete Edochie, as they were both in high spirits to see each other

The clip of Kanayo O. Kanayo and Pete Edochie in that sweet, sacred moment triggered tonnes of reactions from their numerous fans online

A video of two Nollywood veteran actors, Kanayo O Kanayo and Pete Edochie, meeting and offering each other respect and affection on social media has gone viral.

Kanayo met Pete in the company of other industry acts as he greeted him with a unique handshake in the now-viral video.

Pictures of Kanayo O. Kanayo with Pete Edochie Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

The legend seemed excited by the animated aura of his colleague, as he reciprocated wholeheartedly.

Apparently, Pete happened to be in town as KOK and other Nollywood actors went to his hotel to pay tribute to his honourable visit.

Sharing the video on social media, Kanayo wrote:

"I trust you are enjoying your evening. @peteedochie"

Internet users react

Netizens stormed the comments to commend the highly revered duo.

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Pete Edochie is more than a legend. This man is a god no cap. When you meet him face to face you will understand, his presence, his aura, his stature, his voice, his confidence I can go on."

adakarl1:

"Ndi Ike . Powerful people."

lincedochie:

"Mighty Legends."

sirjamesonuoha:

"Here is the Mode men of Nollywood award or not this set of men are the legends of movies in Nigeria."

osirimglory:

"When I see kanayo and Pete Edochie, I remember the Movie Billionaires Club. That movie thought me great lesson in life, never envy or wish to be like anybody because you never can tell the burden they carry in life. Hmm Pete Edochie with maggots inside his head all in the name of making money. "

og_cyfah:

"That handshake sef, I de suspect Una two in real life reality..."

hesaprankster:

"Dunno why I’m always scared anytime I see KOK and PE e dey be like say occultic fight wan start Buh biq love to them they made my childhood scary."

Source: Legit.ng