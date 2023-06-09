Barely 24 hours after the viral Interview Davido had with Brut where he called Grammy-award winner Burna Boy 'New Cat' he was seen hanging out with Afro-street singer Naira Marley

In the trending clip, the DMW boss was seen exchanging greetings with Naira Marley while they had a nice time together at the club

However, one of the highlights of the trending clip was the fact that the singer was seen wearing a three-piece suit with a red tie

A viral clip of Internationally renowned Nigerian singer, Davido hanging out with his colleague Naira Marley at a club in Lagos goes viral.

This clip emerged online barely 24 hours after Davido's interview with the French magazine Brut broke the internet.

A viral clip of ace singer Davido hanging out with his colleague Naira Marley in the club trends. Photo credit: @nairamaley/@davido/@wahalanetowrk

Source: Instagram

During his conversation with Brut, the singer claimed that he and Wizkid were their generation's first young music superstar while classifying Burna Boy as a 'New Cat'.

This comment went viral, stirring different emotions, with many kicking against it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, it seems like the New Cat saga has not affected Davido, as he is out cruising and having loads of fun with his other colleagues.

See the video of Davido hanging out with Naira Marley while rocking a suit and tie below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Davido and Naira Marley hanging out together

@marlianmusicfanpage:

"Man is loved by everybody."

@king.lammy:

"Naira na "before before Cat"

@bashmidas:

"OBO wear suit go club."

@episode_hairsolution:

"Why naira hold OBO hand tight baba feel leave my hand now."

@eddykash_:

"This one wey Naira hold OBO hand right… he de expect small change ni?"

@stephennoworries:

"One hit record Cat."

@obanle:

"Please leave Davido and move on..."

@coutinho_7182_dmw:

"Everybody’s man."

@hollins_this:

"Naira na in-law to the cat family."

"Wizkid and I were the first to blow up, good to see new cats like Burna Boy killing it," Davido says in a viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian singer Davido is now making headlines for describing Burna Boy and other music stars as new cats.

A video made the rounds on social media of the DMW boss speaking during an interview on how he and Wizkid were the first to blow things up.

According to him, he and Wizkid did it first, and he is happy to see new musicians like Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Asake and more also killing it.

Source: Legit.ng