Controversial singer Portable Zazu seems to have joined the conversation on the new and old cats as he declared himself the highest paid

Portable, who made it to the spotlight in 2021 after he collaborated with Olamide, bragged about having endorsement than others

As expected, the Zazu singer's claim stirred different reactions, as some netizens found it hilarious

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has caused a buzz with a new video of him bragging about his accomplishments in the music industry.

In the trending video, Portable claimed he is the highest paid in the music industry while urging his colleagues not to belittle him.

He also bragged about how many people he has helped with his acquired wealth.

In his words:

"I no small for this industry, Na me be highest paid, richest musician, blowest, latest glory I collect show pass una, I get endorsement pass una, street I still dey help, we don use money build church, mosque, help a lot of people."

Portable's statement is coming amid the trending new and old cat drama in the music industry.

Netizens react as Portable

rhymzdee13:

"If portable don buy bike for you please don’t like this comment ."

yf_bibitex:

"In everything you do in this life ehnAvoid Portable cos you no fit win am♥️."

omoba_snr:

"How much endorsement you collect? You collect Martel or puma? Or pepsi? You Dey collect endorsement for herbs and phone gadgets you Dey happy?."

djswag011:

"Portable don Dey lie ooooo na only odogwu bar you build ooo no lie on top God say you build church and mosque oo."

davewellbeing:

"Big boy nor be for mouth Love From England brother."

mubby2222:

"You go wake up you no go bath or brush then come online con dey jamtalk.. una no dey respect una followers ‍♂️."

