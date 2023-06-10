Isreal DMW, the controversial logistics manager of ace Nigerian singer, Davido, has responded to rapper Yung6ix for joining the new cat conversation

The DMW crew member joined the conversation to bash the Nigerian-born US-based rapper Yung6ix for dissing his boss after the New Cat saga

Isreal noted that Yung6ix's career was on the cusp of oblivion until his boss featured on one of the rapper's tracks which shot him back into limelight

Isreal Afeare, one of the controversial members of the DMW crew and the logistics manager for the ace singer, Davido, has reacted to the statement made by Nigerian rapper Yung6ix.

Davido's logistics manager didn't go soft on Yung6ix at all as he revealed how the rapper used to beg his boss, Davido, to feature on one of his tracks.

Davido's popular logistics manager Isreal DMW jumps in his defence as he blasts rapper Yung6ix for attacking him. Photo credit: @yung6ix/@isrealdmw/@davido

Isreal DMW revealed how OBO was the force behind Yung6ix's career resurgence by featuring on the rapper's song 'Let Me Know'.

Afeare also noted that Davido featured on the track free of charge after months of Yung6ix begging. Isreal then slammed the Delta-state-born rapper for being ungrateful to his boss' support for his music career.

See Isreal DMW's post dissing Yung6ix below:

See the reactions to Isreal DMW's post trolling Yung6ix sparked online

@itismepanda_:

"This industry can never die."

@savage_pinky22:

"The only thing that has kept Davido career relevant till today is the frequent comparison to Wizkid, and Davido buying his way to get to wizkid level but unfortunately he couldn’t buy Grammy or BET or global recognitions."

@mullar_boy_001:

"Na because of Davido I listen to that song that year."

@chaser__21:

"Yungsix first davido blow, I remember he had a hit song with wiz back then."

@bulilboy:

"Yung6ix killed is own career by running away to america American artist never blow finish na you wen dey form accent one come blow."

@sheiscalm:

"Thats how Wizkid said Rap is dead some months ago everywhere scatter, we start to see unknown people with their own 2, 2 cents opinion now Davido Call Burnaboy New cat, everywhere scatter againI love my country."

@jamezy_josh:

"Juju don perform for O2… 6ix never smell am."

@jethronaire:

"6ix don blow even before the feature ! Na season just dey different. Six no be today it's been long! Probably because of his genres Maybe na why his shine went off the limelight."

@young_frosh022:

"All the mumu songs wey Yung6ix sing make dem combine them together dem no reach 2 million plays on Spotify."

‘Old cat’ Yung6ix schools Davido, video trends, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hip-hop artist Yung6ix, who used to be a popular rapper in Nigeria, has called out Davido over the recent old and new cats drama he started online.

Yung6ix, who now resides in the United States, criticised Davido as he claimed that Wizkid, Olamide, and himself were the old cats. He wondered if the DMW label boss was under the influence before he arrived at his conclusion.

The rapper said there were many other artists before Davido as he urged the singer not to skip the line.

Source: Legit.ng