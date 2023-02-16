Fast-rising Nollywood star Luchy Donalds was among the long list of celebrities who got appreciated by their significant other on Lovers Day

The Movie Princess was surprised by the monetary gift she received from her boyfriend, who said they weren’t on speaking terms during the occasion

Luchy took to her Instagram story channel to share her excitement with fans and followers when she posted a screenshot of the alert

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds recently displayed a screenshot of an N5 million credit alert as a Valentine’s Day gift from her boyfriend.

The young screen star posted a picture of a bank alert for 5 million naira that her boyfriend had sent her on her Instagram story.

Luchy Donalds gets a surprised Valentine gift of N5m from her man Credit: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

The actress claims she didn’t anticipate hearing from her lover because they hadn’t even spoken all day.

The name was hidden on the credit alert by Luchy, who is well-known for flaunting gits from her "unknown" partner on her Facebook. On her Instagram story channel, she wrote:

"Hmmm, we weren’t really talking today, and the next thing I got was this Val gift. Thanks."

See the post below

Luchy Donalds' Val gift form her man Credit: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

