Actress Ifedi Sharon recently shared a video of celebrated Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie praying for her

In the short prayer, Pete handed the teenage actress to God for guidance to succeed in the movie industry

The heartwarming video stirred reactions from Sharon's fans, as many described it as a rare privilege

Teenage actress Ifedi Sharon recently linked with veteran actor Pete Edochie and for her, it was a moment to receive some fatherly blessings.

In the video she shared, Sharon was spotted on her knees as Pete, with his eyes closed, prayed for her.

Pete Edochie prays for Ifedi Sharon's success in the movie industry. Credit: @ifedisharon @peteedochie

In his prayer, the veteran handed Sharon to God for guidance to make a name for herself in the movie industry.

He, however, appealed to God to give her something better if the movie industry was not in His will for her.

Sharing the video, Sharon added in her caption:

"Starting my day with prayers from Chief Sir Pete Edochie (Ebube Dike),"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Pete Edochie praying for Ifedi Sharon

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ezeaugustine23:

"Sharon i swear... U re privileged. See beautiful moment. I love what am seeing. Best of luck star girl."

vera_nnadi:

"My love u deserve his prayers Biko ❤️ you will Excel."

intelligentmoney_:

"Amen sweetheart your movie gives me so much joy more grace ahead ."

agom_ifeanyi:

"So shall it come to pass in the name of Jesus Christ Amen."

daprophetcomedy:

"very wise words. If it is your will, … let her excel… if it not your will, … guide her onto…. That’s an honest prayer. Very deep. A prayer of wisdom."

peterjnr_2003:

"Kai ,this man's voice carry power.. Sounds like that of a pastor. This prayer ehh ."

Source: Legit.ng