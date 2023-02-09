Popular media personality Toke Makinwa might just be on her way to becoming a new mum

The actress threw netizens into confusion with new photos she shared from her vacation abroad

While some people congratulated her, other people made fun of Toke who according to them, has an agenda against men

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Toke Makinwa has thrown social media into confusion as quite a number of people are convinced the media personality is expecting her first child.

The actress, who is on vacation outside the country, shared new photos in the snow, kitted up for the cold.

Toke Makinwa shares new photos Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

It might look to the ordinary eyes that Toke is well insulated against the cold, but netizens are sure she is pregnant.

The caption of her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Post card was worthy."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the photos

bunmiano:

"Men no be scum again."

bmeci_:

"It's giving pregnancy babe vibes."

lagosbottlegirl:

"First thing that came to my head when I bumped into this pix…is toksstar preggy? Ever beautiful."

mimiblaire1:

"She looks pregnant."

dinah_diva:

"I first screammmed !!! Aunty toke is pregnant."

officialkejimiee:

"Is it my eyes???congratulations."

mandemluvme:

"Dey haff knack our big Aunty Belle ooooooo God bless whoever did."

pengpeng_adedamola:

"With all the advice wey you don give us you don betray us."

sweetlady_vee__:

"Someone is preggy."

runny_kay:

"Finally finally Mama don get belle oE choke o congratulations sis ❤️"

golden_ivy1:

"This outfit makes you look pregnant, this means pregnancy will look so good on you ❤️❤️❤️"

cyntyr_:

"Hmmm someone is pregnant."

dudularry_concept:

"Na only me remain wey never get belle…baby should come my way too oooo."

charming._caramel:

"Aunty toke 2 in 1 I sight you."

Toke Makinwa welcomes Pere to divorced club

Media personality Toke Makinwa stirred reactions on social media following a viral clip from her interview with Pere Egbi.

The BBNaija star was a guest on Toke's podcast, and he talked about how he got married at 25 when he arrived in the US.

He continued by saying the marriage crashed after one year, and Toke's face lit up as she raised her palm for a high-five moment.

Source: Legit.ng