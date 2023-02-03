Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Pere Egbi on Toke Makinwa's podcast revealed that he got married at 25

The marriage in the US however did not last more than one year, a statement that got Toke excited

The media personality high-fived Pere and welcomed him to the club, seeing as her marriage also crashed after one year

Media personality Toke Makinwa has stirred reactions on social media following a viral clip from her interview with Pere Egbi.

The BBNaija star was a guest on Toke's podcast, and he talked about how he got married at 25 when he newly arrived in the US.

He continued by saying the marriage crashed after one year and Toke's face lit up as she raised her palm for a high-five moment.

Lost in the moment, Pere joined his palm with Toke's as she explained that she got divorced after one year of marriage as well, hence welcoming him to the club.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Toke's reaction

ruthie_nkem:

"God will not let me and my household join this kind of club in Jesus name, fire."

psiykehimself_:

"A society where divorce, promiscuity is promoted lol."

oyegunlestephen

"Just moved to US , married for one year . The maths is adding up."

princess_shally2:

"I don’t know why marriages are breaking apart…Just one year well if you don’t feel right in this marriage please talk a walk."

adekola_5900:

"Paper marriage doesn't count nau. Abi what is this nonsense. And Toke is giving hi 5. Mschweeew."

tarelas1:

"You married for paper. Go straight to the point general."

vitamin_sami:

"Hope nor be document marriage pere dey talk about."

honey__dropss:

"One year plus broken marriage how did we get here?"

