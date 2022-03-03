Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her thoughts on international singer, Rihanna, exposing her pregnancy

Rihanna had been known to incessantly leave her pregnant stomach open while attending public functions

According to Toke, if Rihanna was Nigerian, people would have claimed that witches would attack the child

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to Rihanna always flaunting and exposing her baby bump.

After the top music star publicly announced that she was with child, Rihanna started to make public appearances while leaving her stomach exposed.

Several photos of heavily pregnant Rihanna showing her bare belly made the rounds online and Toke reacted to one of them.

Toke Makinwa reacts as Rihanna continues to expose pregnancy. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared one of such photos of Rihanna on her Instagram story and explained what people would have said if the singer was Nigerian.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Toke, Nigerians would have condemned Rihanna for exposing her pregnant belly while claiming that witches will attack the baby.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Toke Makinwa speaks on Rihanna's pregnancy. @tokemakinwa, @badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Toke Makinwa’s post soon went viral on social media and numerous fans shared their interesting reactions.

Read some of their comments below:

Luxe_decor4homes:

“Well she’s not Nigerian... we will apply wisdom And d fact remains that witches and monitoring spirit dey... their culture differs! We know wetin we dey face for here.”

Airhis007:

“Just so you know” Rihanna is from Barbados and they strongly believe in voodoo too.”

Ceemplybecca:

“People are still concerned about the child being exposed to too much cold tho…rest pls.”

Leaddyskincare:

“Is she a Nigerian??? Our cultures and Lifestyles are different! Rest baby girl♀️.”

Nellynells__:

“Na who never experience village people dey talk.”

Classy_jesters:

“Different strokes for different folks ✌.”

Hayorsamuel:

“But she’s Not Nigerian, make una try rest on this culture and societal comparison, we aren’t d same and that’s reality.”

Massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

“Toke is right.”

The.real.tonia:

“She's not lying though.”

Oluwatofarati.a:

“Lol you just dey know? God forbid that I let African mentality, define me or confine me.”

Hmm.

Obi Cubana, Ebuka, others sympathise with Don Jazzy over Rihanna's pregnant

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, spoke up after Rihanna confirmed her pregnancy for her rapper boo, ASAP Rocky.

The Nigerian music mogul took to his social media page to share a snap of Rihanna flaunting her baby bump.

Not stopping there, Don Jazzy accompanied it with a short caption that explained his state of mind. He simply wrote:

“It is finished. ♂️.”

Soon after the music mogul shared his post, Ebuka, Obi Cubana and other stars trooped to his comment section to sympathise with him, knowing his much-publicized crush on Rihanna.

Source: Legit.ng