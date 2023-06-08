One of top singer Davido’s DMW crew members, Adisa, clocked a new age on June 8, 2023

Unknown to many, Adisa was once a Nollywood child actor who featured in a blockbuster Yoruba movie titled Adisa

A number of Nollywood celebrities and fans took to social media to celebrate the young man on his birthday

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s DMW crew member, Adisa, has caused a buzz on social media.

On June 8, 2023, the music star’s aide clocked a new age, and many netizens discovered that he was once a Yoruba movie child actor.

Fans react to Davido's DMW crew member Adisa who was once a Nollywood actor. Photos: @adisadmw, @davido

Taking to his official Instagram page, the celebrant posted a recent photo of himself as well as a movie poster from the blockbuster Yoruba movie he featured in as a child, titled Adisa.

The Adisa movie also featured top acts such as Faithia Williams and Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo.

Adisa DMW accompanied his birthday post with a caption where he reminisced on how far he had come.

He wrote:

“Today is a reminder of how far I've come, and how much more I am yet to accomplish. Here's to another year of chasing my dreams and living my best life. Happy Birthday to me!"

See Adisa’s birthday post below:

Faithia Williams celebrates Adisa DMW on his birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, also took to her Instagram page to celebrate Davido's crew member. She recounted how he was her son in the popular Adisa movie as she tried to jog her fans’ memories.

In her words:

“Who remembers this my son adisa.. In the movie called Adisa.. Years back.. Oya if you remember..Meet me at the comment section

"My wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Happy birthday Son..”

Netizens react to Davido’s crew member Adisa's post

Read what some social media users had to say about Adisa DMW’s birthday below:

Rukayatoni:

“Sodiki ogbon bring back this memories Omo nah today i really believe say i don old o.”

adewale_jamal:

“I feel so old rn, this is Adisa!”

djmaskmoonlight01:

“Omo I still talk about u yesterday asking if my woman watch this movie Adisa.”

iamsegiri:

“More Good Life my bro❤️”

gift_oca4:

“Happy birthday boss ❤️ you are an amazing soul. God bless you with creativity, money, love, peace of mind, and intelligence."

citymk_goe:

“Omo I remember that line "Ema woo totoyo mi"Happy birthday to him❤️”

Gbemi_shomide:

“Adisa with bow leg ,he did yoruba home alone.”

rani_lofsha:

“That movie needs to be brought back to the screen, YouTube maybe. Happy birthday Adisa. May God be with you.”

Source: Legit.ng