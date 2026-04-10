Nigeria’s National Assembly has outlined clear actions that legally define terrorism, with severe penalties attached

The law covers violent acts, support activities, concealment, recruitment, and even failure to report vital information

Convictions under these provisions can lead to long prison terms, life imprisonment, or the death penalty in extreme cases

Terrorism remains one of the most pressing security challenges in Nigeria, and the government has taken steps to define clearly what constitutes terrorist activity under the law.

The National Assembly has passed legislation that outlines specific actions which, if committed knowingly, make an individual liable to be charged as a terrorist.

Nigeria defines terrorism acts with strict penalties under National Assembly law. Photo credit: NigeriaArmy/x

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This legal framework is designed to protect citizens, international figures, and national interests from violent and extremist activities. It also ensures that anyone who supports, conceals, or aids terrorist groups faces severe consequences.

By spelling out these offences, the government aims to strengthen national security and discourage individuals from engaging in acts that threaten peace and stability.

Understanding these provisions is crucial for both citizens and organisations, as ignorance of the law is not an excuse. Below is a simplified breakdown of the actions that are legally recognised as terrorism in Nigeria based on Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

1. Kidnapping or attacking Internationally protected persons

Anyone who kidnaps, murders, or violently attacks an internationally protected person—such as diplomats or foreign officials is guilty of terrorism. Convictions can lead to 25 years to life imprisonment, or even the death penalty if the victim dies.

2. Violent attacks on premises or transport

Carrying out or threatening violent attacks on official premises, private accommodation, or transport of internationally protected persons is classified as terrorism.

3. Participation in terrorist meetings or activities

Attending, arranging, or assisting in meetings connected to terrorism or proscribed groups is a serious offence. Convictions carry at least 20 years imprisonment.

4. Providing support to terrorist groups

Offering direct or indirect support—whether financial, logistical, or moral—to terrorist groups is punishable by 20 years to life imprisonment. Support includes incitement, training, false documentation, or even online dissemination of terrorist information.

5. Harbouring or concealing terrorists

Anyone who knowingly hides or interferes with the arrest of terrorists, or those planning terrorist acts, faces at least 20 years imprisonment.

6. Receiving or providing terrorist training

Agreeing to provide or receive training in explosives, weapons, or military exercises for terrorist purposes is punishable by 25 years to life imprisonment.

7. Failure to disclose terrorism information

If someone has information that could prevent terrorism or aid in the arrest of terrorists but fails to disclose it, they face at least 20 years imprisonment.

8. Supplying weapons or explosives to terrorists

Providing weapons, explosives, or other lethal devices to terrorists or terrorist groups is punishable by 20 years to life imprisonment.

9. Recruiting members for terrorist groups

Recruiting or agreeing to recruit individuals into terrorist groups or for terrorist acts is an offence carrying 20 years to life imprisonment.

10. Soliciting property for terrorist use

Anyone who solicits property or resources for terrorist groups or acts faces 20 years to life imprisonment.

11. Permitting terrorist meetings on premises

Owners or occupiers of buildings who knowingly allow terrorist meetings to take place on their premises commit an offence under the law.

The Nigerian government has made it clear that terrorism is not limited to violent acts alone. Supporting, harbouring, recruiting, or even failing to report terrorism-related information can lead to severe penalties.

These laws serve as a strong deterrent and underline the importance of collective responsibility in the fight against terrorism. By understanding these provisions, citizens can better protect themselves and contribute to national security.

Harbouring terrorists in Nigeria carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. Photo credit: Audu Marte/GettyImages

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States that terrorists have majorly attacked in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Terrorism remains one of the most pressing security challenges in Nigeria, and 2026 has already seen a series of violent incidents across several states.

Groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, and the newly emerging Lakurawa faction have carried out or attempted attacks, leaving communities devastated.

Source: Legit.ng