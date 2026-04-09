Lagos Police Zone 2 Command arrested seven suspects involved in multiple murders, armed robbery, theft, cultism, and illegal firearms possession

Police recovered a cut-to-size shotgun, cutlasses, knives, a hammer, live and spent cartridges, and assorted charms during the operation

Suspects confessed to the killings of four men in Surulere and Orile Iganmu, and are assisting with ongoing investigations

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Lagos Police have arrested seven suspects linked to multiple murders and armed robbery. Photo: NPF

Source: Original

Targeted raid exposes criminal hideout

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, on March 3, 2026, members of the Zonal Puff Adder team arrested 23-year-old Fawas Opeyemi Alarape, also known as Karube, for involvement in several violent crimes including theft and murder.

Information obtained from Fawas led police to a criminal hideout, nicknamed the Lion’s Den, located on Adeleye Street in Orile Iganmu.

The raid resulted in the arrest of five additional suspects: Soliu Ahmed (Tinko Butcher Man), Oluwaseun Bolarinwa (Porta), Bamidele Mustapha (Mentor), Abass Abideen (Omo Olomo), and Salisu Ali (Omo Hausa). Atanda Lukmon, aka Bansa, was apprehended separately in White Sand, Orile Iganmu.

Recovered items included a locally made cut-to-size shotgun, four cutlasses, a knife, a claw hammer, live and spent cartridges, and various charms. Interrogations revealed the suspects’ involvement in multiple murders, including that of a tricycle operator, Ikujowolo, at Shitta Under Bridge, Surulere.

Fawas admitted that the attack involved accomplices Ahmed Oladele, who remains at large, along with Mustapha, Bolarinwa, and Soliu.

Zone 2 operatives display weapons recovered from criminal suspects in Lagos. Photo: Zone2

Source: Facebook

Confessions link suspects to multiple killings

The suspects also confessed to the killings of Olumide Adegbite, 40, on February 14, 2026, and Kehinde Shuaibu, 37, and Monday Okoro, 35, on February 18, 2026, in Orile Iganmu.

Police confirmed that the arrested individuals are currently assisting with ongoing investigations and will be charged to court once inquiries are concluded.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, praised the operatives for their courage and professionalism.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to eliminating violent criminal elements in Lagos and Ogun States while ensuring public safety. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report credible information to aid law enforcement efforts.

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP Disu tells Kwarans

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups

Source: Legit.ng