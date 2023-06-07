Popular Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, has now clocked a new age, and she cannot keep calm

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share the good news with lovely birthday photos

A number of Adunni Ade’s fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to her comment section to celebrate with her

Much loved Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade, has now taken to social media to celebrate her birthday with fans.

On June 7, 2023, the movie star turned a year older, and to mark the occasion, she posted a series of beautiful photos.

Lovely photos as Actress Adunni Ade celebrates her birthday. Photos: @iamadunniade

In the snaps, the celebrant rocked an elegant blue dress embellished with silver details around the body. She also complemented the look with an understated makeup.

Adunni Ade then took to the caption of her birthday photos to pen down a celebratory message to herself where she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God.

She wrote:

“Today, many decades ago, I was born. I am thankful for the good, the bad and the lessons..

The last 365 days has been an overwhelming ride but most of all I have to say I am truly grateful. I have cracked milestones I never saw achievable. Life has tested my fate in God Almighty but I stand firm. For as long as I live, my heart will forever remain thankful to the most high. Happy Birthday to me Gemini Queen!”

See her post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate Adunni Ade’s birthday

Shortly after the movie star shared the good news of her birthday online, many of her fans and celebrity colleagues joined her in celebration. Read some of their comments below:

carolynahutchings:

“Happy birthday sunshine ☀️”

K8henshaw:

“Happy birthday Special Dunni.. have a truly amazing day.”

lindaosifo:

“So because. Happy Birthday gorgeous lady. Endless blessings I wish you.”

folagade_banks:

“Happy birthday to you.”

bimboademoye:

“Happy birthday gorgeous . Your beauty is just urggjhh ”

chiomakpotha:

“Happy birthday beautiful.”

urielmusicstar:

“Happy birthday dear.”

deyemitheactor:

“Happy birthday Queen.”

nollywoodcitadel:

“Happy birthday queen ❤️❤️❤️”

lolaomotayo_okoye:

“Happy Birthday beautiful.❤️❤️”

banksbmpro:

“Happy birthday darling Adunni @iamadunniade ❤️”

femiadebayosalami:

“Happy birthday.”

Ceolumineeofficial:

“Happy Birthday My Dearest Oyinbo Pepper mi ❤️❤️”

generall_kaji:

“My very own baby girl I heart you and you kno it Happiest birthday is all I wish you ❤️ Love you super much.”

