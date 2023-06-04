A video of Isreal DMW walking down a street has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

Isreal, who is Davido's logistics manager, celebrated his wide's birthday on Sunday, June 4

Several internet users who saw the video have shared their thoughts with some applauding his down-to-earth nature

Israel DMW has caused a stir among social media users with his recent street appearance, generating a flurry of reactions.

Photos of Isreal Credit: @isrealdmw, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The logistics manager for singer Davido was spotted casually walking down a busy street dressed in a beige ensemble.

Fully aware of the camera on him, Isreal can be seen waving at the camera as he continues on his stroll.

This comes hours after he took to social media to celebrate his wife, Sheila, on her birthday.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to video of Isreal DMW trekking on a street

iam_omowummy:

"These celebrities are really trying, someone cannot even take a walk in peace without some people recording. Nawa o."

amaka_paloma:

"Must you people record everything and anyone? Nawa ooh."

adeoluolatomide:

"Funnily enough, he fit no vote "renewed shege". Àni, we're all in this together!"

amy_wealth:

"Israel has really calmed down on social media...I don miss him wahaleux."

ezeqwesiri:

"What exactly is wrong with this ? NOTHING… Israel is just taking a stroll; Perhaps parked somewhere."

iamkingdinero3:

"The way this guy no take send anybody p@pa eh , only view when Davido go view some people status we no go ever fit hear word again for this life."

nkolinirvana:

"Even professors use legedez benz. It's only in Nigeria that people are stuck in their cars even for 1 km distance. Bullish!t complex!!!"

dmdpbmaoi:

"This Isreal is living a very free and enjoyment able life, go and asked many celeb, they want to be free like this but pride and world people too wont let them be, so make una free Isreal ohhhh."

ms.adetola:

"Celebrity life no easy o them no fit waka like normal pple."

amara.dx:

"So he can’t trek in peace again."

omowumi_philips:

"Isreal is one of the realest guy on this internet. No pressure, guy just living his normal life."

