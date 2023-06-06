Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s wife, Ebele aka Lush Eby, has caused a buzz on social media as she celebrated their relationship

The socialite posted a heartwarming video showing her humble beginnings with Obi Cubana ahead of their 15th year together

A number of netizens gushed over the romantic video of Obi Cubana with his wide as some of them dragged Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana’s marriage has now made headlines after his wife, Lush Eby, took to social media to celebrate it.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of four posted a touching throwback video showing their humble beginnings together.

The video included a series of photos from their wedding day as well as snaps of them as a young couple kissing and hugging in public.

Fans gush over Obi Cubana and wife's humble beginnings and growth in touching video. Photos: @lush_eby

In the caption of the heartwarming video, Lush Eby explained that she was already counting down to their vow renewal as well as 15 years of her doing life with Obi Cubana.

In her words:

“Counting down to 15 years of doing this life with you... This is 1 to 11 years ‍♀️‍♀️ God kept us Eternally grateful to HIM! Playing our song by the way To be continued…”

See her post below:

Netizens gush over romantic video of Obi Cubana and wife showing their humble beginnings

A number of social media users were quite touched by the romantic video showing Obi Cubana and Lush Eby as a young couple in love. While some fans gushed over them, others used the opportunity to call out Nollywood actor Yul Edochie over his troubled relationship with his first wife, May, after he married a second wife.

Read some of their comments below:

ruthmormah:

“Always by her side, nor be all this Yeye men wae nor knw Wetin them dae do, side chics and baby mama full everywhere, GOD continue to bless and keep u guys.”

calabar_chic:

“You see Growth???! God’s blessings unending! Congratulations fam! Happy Anniversary!”

joeyoftheyear_:

“For ndi God when... Rome was not built in a day.”

piness_emporium:

“Cute! but this your oga go too like kiss, more blissful years ndi oma”.

barrister_dolapo:

“Congratulations no mercy aigbe and judy austin will come between you both in Jesus name (Amen)”

realsplashioy:

“@yuledochie your own marriage was older than this with 3years now but shame and wetin dey for skit has destroyed your image... @mayyuledochie was doing life with u peacefully because I knew that lady right from day one she was very clam and stay off trouble but u paid her back with double heart breaks?? Na only God go judge u and that bag of rice judy”

faithbrandy_kennedy:

“@yuledochie left the group.”

fynie001:

“I pray I have the grace and ability to be this committed no matter the storm. Happy anniversary and na this kind marriage I Dey tap into. May the grace and mercy of God keep you 2 till a day after forever.”

kyen_piya:

“May God continue to bless and uplift your family. In all of this, one thing I see is how @obi_cubana holds your hands through it all, grows and allows you grow too, shows you to the world in little and in much and is proud of his family. I know marriages have their challenges and I pray you overcome whatever yours is and put the devil to shame. Stay blessed beautiful people.”

omalivingshow:

“Congratulations sis... this is an enormous achievement and may GOD keep keeping and blessing you two to the end. It's all love from here.”

Obi Cubana surprises wife with 300 roses on Valentine's Day

Famous Nigerian socialite and businessman Obi Cubana, stirred emotions online with clips of himself and his wife celebrating Valentine's day together.

In the clip shared online, Obi Cubana and his wife were seen gushing over each other while spending time together for the lover's day celebration.

The famous couple also declared their love for each other charmingly. In one of his captions, Obi Cubana said Eby is the love of his life and he celebrates her every day.

