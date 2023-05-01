Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has now displayed his romantic side on social media to the joy of fans

Taking to his Instagram stories, the music star’s logistics manager was seen being loved up with his wife, Sheila

The heartwarming photos and videos of Isreal with his wife soon trended on social media and got many fans gushing over them

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has now showed his fans his romantic side on social media.

In a series of posts shared on him and his wife, Sheila’s Instagram stories, the newly married couple was seen being loved up with each other.

In one photo, Isreal tightly wrapped his arms around his wife’s waist and gave her a tight hug as she posed for the camera.

Fans gush over new romantic photos and videos of Isreal DMW and wife. Photos: @isrealdmw, @sheila.courage

His wife, Sheila, on the other hand also posted some videos of them being cosy with each other and the clips went viral online.

Netizens gush over Davido’s aide Isreal’s romantic display with wife

It did not take long for the video of Isreal DMW being cosy with his wife to spread on social media and it raised a series of sweet comments from netizens. Many of them gushed over the newly married couple.

splendstar:

“The wife resemble Chioma self ..... them de try ”

drwaltz1960:

“Love is sweet oh! When money enter, love is sweeter. #Assurance.”

___ayomie:

“See my juju❤️”

trap9422:

“God send my own love abeg,I no be yam.”

assumpta_chizoba:

“I wish them unending happiness Amen ❤️”

uche_clemz:

“When this love go find me”

Babyac_e:

“This is beautiful ”

Davido perfoms at Isreal DMW's wedding

Isreal DMW, the popular, outspoken logistics manager of Nigerian singer Davido, got married to his beautiful bride on October 22, 2022, in Benin.

One of the highlights of Isreal DMW's wedding was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform live for him and his newly wedded bride.

In a viral clip, Isreal was seen getting emotional as his boss performed at his wedding. While in another video, Juju, in his funny way, couldn't help but crack people up as he tried to kiss his bride.

