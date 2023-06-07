Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode shared charming photos of her gorgeous self to commemorate her birthday today, June 7, 2023

The Jenifa Diary’s cast thanked her creator for not letting her down, declaring that He is the reason she is living and glowing

Toyo Baby, as she is fondly flooded social media with lovely photos: wearing a pink and white attire that she accessorised with light make-up and radiant jewelries

Nigerian TV series star Juliana Olayode is celebrating her birthday today, June 7, 2023, and has shown immense appreciation to her creator.

The much-loved actress penned a reflective note of thanksgiving to her creator for always standing by her.

Juliana Olayode stunning birthday pictures Credit: @olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

Moving further, she adored him for choosing to love a girl like her as well as for loving her wildly and unconditionally.

Sharing beautiful pictures of herself, she wrote:

"Despite all things, in spite of everything, you never left me, you are my anchor, you are my life, the very air that I breathe, my hope, my joy, my happiness, my past, my present, and my future. You are the only reason I’m hanging on, the only reason I’m here, and the only reason I’m sane. The only reason I’m alive is the only reason I’m well.

"Thank you for choosing to love a girl like me; thank you for loving me recklessly and unconditionally. Your love for me humbles me, and it brings me to tears. I see it every day, everywhere. You truly are a lover. Thank you, thank you, thank you for being God!

‘Thank you, God, for granting me another year of life. I’m forever indebted to you!"

Netizens react to Juliana’s post

Legit.ng captured some of the adorable wishes fans and celebrities sent to celebrate the actress' birthday with her.

mo_bimpe:

"Happy birthday baby mi ."

calabar_chic:

"Happiest Birthday Julie baby! You’re blessed and highly favored sis ❤️."

nifemidolawande:

"Happy birthday darling Juliana, your year is blessed indeed in Jesus name."

miz_bimbs:

"Happy birthday siser, May God grant all your heart desires today and always ."

Source: Legit.ng